Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rhea Kapoor Reveals Surprising Fact About Bride-To-Be's Haldi Look

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

Radhika Merchant dazzled in a yellow lehenga choli and floral dupatta for her haldi ceremony on July 8. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared several pictures of Radhika's outfits, including a salmon pink lehenga choli. Radhika is set to marry Anant Ambani on July 12 in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant's Haldi Look (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stunned in a bright yellow lehenga choli, paired with a floral dupatta, as she celebrated her haldi ceremony on July 8. Now, on Tuesday, celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor posted breathtaking images of Radhika, showcasing her outstanding ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna. The post also featured pictures of Radhika donning a salmon pink lehenga choli, which she likely wore after the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote in the caption, "My luminous Radhika Merchant. In @anamikakhanna.in and a real phool dupatta. With @shereenlovebug and @sanyakapoor. Team @styledbysujata."

Radhika's haldi outfit was a masterpiece, with an intricately embellished lehenga choli taking centre stage. The magnum opus was undoubtedly the floral dupatta, adorned with mogra flower buds, while the border was beautifully accented with yellow marigold flowers. As she styled her ensemble with floral jewellery, Radhika exuded elegance, her radiant skin, subtle red bindi, and nude lipstick completing her stunning bridal look.

Radhika is all set to tie the knot with Anant Ambani on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The couple's pre-wedding festivities commenced with a puja ceremony at the Ambanis' opulent Mumbai residence, Antilia, on June 29. This was followed by their 'mameru' ceremony on July 3, a significant event where the groom's maternal family bestows their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. The ceremony also included the traditional presentation of 'mameru', a set of gifts offered by the groom's maternal uncles and family.

The sangeet ceremony on July 5 was a star-studded affair, with powerhouses like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh taking to the stage to perform. The haldi ceremony was attended by Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Salman Khan, among other esteemed guests. The wedding celebrations, spanning three days, will feature three events including 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception on July 14.

