Anant-Radhika Wedding Updates: Styled By Rhea Kapoor, Ms Merchant Looks Magical As Bride In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga - WATCH

Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Visuals of Spectacular Decor Go Viral

Mumbai is buzzing with excitement as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to say their 'I dos' today, July 12. The city is abuzz with anticipation as the who's who of film, politics, sports, and business from around the world will converge on the Jio World Convention Center to witness the union of the year. And what a spectacle it promises to be! The wedding venue is transformed into a breathtakingly beautiful wonderland, with stunning decor that's a feast for the eyes. As the festivities unfold over the next three days, until July 14, this is poised to be the most lavish and unforgettable wedding of the year.