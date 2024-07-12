Radhika Merchant exuded sheer elegance and royal sophistication as a blushing bride on her special day! She stunned in an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, complete with a delicate veil that added an extra layer of grace. Rhea Kapoor's expert styling brought out the best in Radhika, who shone like a true queen in her heavily embellished attire and ornate jewellery. Every detail of her look screamed royalty, making her a truly regal bride.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Updates: Styled By Rhea Kapoor, Ms Merchant Looks Magical As Bride In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga - WATCH
Hyderabad: After a string of pre-wedding festivities, finally the big day is here. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant on July 12. The wedding festivities will be followed by divine blessings on Saturday and the wedding reception on Sunday.
With just a few hours to go, celebs have started to arrive in Mumbai, where the big fat Indian wedding, for which Ambani's are said to have splurged Rs 5000 crore, is set to take place. From global sensation Kim Kardashian to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, several other celebrities were spotted at Mumbai airport to attend the grand event.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Radhika Shines as a Bride in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Lehenga
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Anant Ambani and Superstar Rajinikanth Steal the Show with Energetic Dance
In a mesmerizing moment, Anant Ambani, the groom, took to the dance floor with none other than the superstar Rajinikanth. Together, they grooved to the song Gallan Goodiyaan from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Anant's joy was contagious, while Rajinikanth's signature style added a dash of swag to their performance.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Anant Ambani Dances with Joy as He Gears Up to Welcome Bride Radhika Home
Anant Ambani is beaming with joy as he prepares to welcome his beautiful bride, Radhika Ambani, home. In adorable inside videos from the Ambani wedding, Anant is seen dancing his heart out to the tunes of desi beats. With a huge smile on his face and love radiating from his eyes, Anant clearly ecstatic to start this new chapter with his dulhaniya (bride) Radhika.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Steal the Spotlight with Tollywood Charm
Ram Charan and his beautiful wife Upasana Konidela made a stunning couple at Anant and Radhika's wedding. The dashing actor and his entrepreneur spouse were all smiles as they attended the grand celebration. Upasana looked radiant in her traditional attire, while Ram Charan complemented her perfectly in his stylish outfit. Together, they added a touch of Tollywood glamour to the wedding festivities.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In Traditional Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone, the stunning diva who's soon to welcome her little one, made a radiant appearance at Anant and Radhika's wedding. Clad in a breathtaking red and golden ensemble, Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous, exuding a pregnancy glow that was simply unmistakable. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika flaunted her baby bump with grace and confidence. Her radiant smile added to her overall charm, making her a true showstopper at the wedding celebration.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Look Stunning Together in Their Ethnic Best
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning as they arrived at the Anant-Radhika wedding. The star couple, known for their roles in Shershaah, made a striking appearance in traditional attire. Kiara dazzled in a vibrant red and purple lehenga, while Sidharth complemented her in a formal beige sherwani with golden accents. Both stars radiated elegance and grace, capturing the attention of the paparazzi.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Nita Ambani Overwhelmed with Joy as She Hugs and Dances with SRK
Nita Ambani, the beaming mother of the groom, was overwhelmed with joy as she warmly hugged and danced with the one and only Shah Rukh Khan at her son Anant's wedding to Radhika Merchant. The Badshah of Bollywood, known for his irresistible charm, made a dashing appearance at the star-studded event, spreading his signature magic and energy.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Complement Each Other Perfectly in Traditional Attire
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who share a close bond with Aakash Ambani, made a stunning appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The Brahmastra couple looked absolutely regal in their traditional outfits, exuding elegance and grace as they posed together for the paparazzi. Ranbir and Alia complemented each other perfectly in their desi avatar, making for a truly unforgettable sight. After posing for photos, they joined the slew of celebrities at the wedding, adding to the glamour and excitement of the occasion.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Make Statement with Their Chic Traditional Ensembles
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made a stylish entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and obligingly posed for the paparazzi. SRK looked dapper in a mint green bandhgala sherwani jacket, which he paired with a grey kurta, matching dhoti pants, and dress shoes. He added a touch of royalty with a polki necklace and completed his look with sleek sunglasses. Gauri complemented King Khan in traditional attire.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Look Regal in Ethnic Attire
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are stealing hearts with their adorable appearance at Anant and Radhika's wedding. Katrina looked stunning in a red saree with a golden border and matching blouse, paired with her signature open hair and minimal makeup. She added a touch of glamour with a beautiful gold neckpiece and jhumkas. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream-coloured sherwani with floral patterns, complemented by brown shoes. The couple posed happily for photos at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Kim Kardashian Embraces Indian Culture in Red Lehenga and Maangtika
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe made a stunning entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, captivating everyone with their elegant traditional attire. Kim looked radiant in an intricately embroidered red lehenga, accessorised with a maangtika, embracing Indian cultural flair.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Nick Jonas Picks Up Desi Dance Tips from Ranveer Singh
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reached new heights as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Ranveer Singh among others danced together in the baraat, fulfilling every fan's dream. The highlight of the event was Ranveer teaching Nick some desi dance steps. Their energetic performances made the baraat an unforgettable spectacle.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Superstar Venkatesh Looks Simple Yet Classy in White Ethnic Sherwani
Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati made a simple yet stylish entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, donning a white ethnic sherwani suit. A recent video captures him posing for pictures at the venue. Director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya also graced the event and were seen posing together.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Anil Kapoor Dances His Heart Out To The Song My Name Is Lakhan
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor stole the spotlight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding with his energetic dance to the song My Name Is Lakhan from his 1989 film Ram Lakhan. Joining him on the dance floor were Rajkummar Rao and Ranveer Singh, who also showcased their moves to the iconic song.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas En Route to the Grand event
Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, are heading to the grand Ambani wedding celebration. Nick shared a video on Instagram showing the couple inside a car on their way to the event. Nick chose a pastel shimmery kurta, while Priyanka dazzled in a yellow lehenga. Their stylish appearances are set to add more glamour to the star-studded affair.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Janhvi, Sara, and Ananya Stand Out at Star-Studded Event
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan added glamour to the wedding celebration with their stunning fashion choices. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor donned matching lehengas designed by Manish Malhotra, while Sara Ali Khan opted for a unique look in a peach-toned lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni with Wife and Daughter Arrives in Style
MS Dhoni arrived at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva. The adorable family of three dazzled in glittery outfits, posing for photos on the red carpet.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Green Flags of B-Town Riteish-Genelia Exude Elegance at Venue
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh arrived at the wedding looking regal in their ethnic ensembles. Riteish looked handsome in an ivory kurta-dhoti set, paired with a waistcoat. Genelia, on the other hand, wore a custom handwoven vegan recycled Himroo sari, radiating elegance and grace. Their sophisticated attire added to the event's glamour, making them a standout couple.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor Stuns in Golden Kurta at His Yaar's Event
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a golden kurta paired with white pants as he arrives for the wedding of his 'yaar'. His fun banter with the paparazzi adds to the lively atmosphere, making his entrance a memorable one.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Nita Ambani Dances to DDLJ's Iconic Tune at Antilia Celebration
A video from Antilia shows Nita Ambani dancing to the tune of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge played on dhol. The lively performance highlights the celebration's festive atmosphere, with Nita Ambani showcasing her dance moves to the iconic SRK song.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Ambanis Stun as They Arrive at the Wedding Venue
The Ambani family has arrived at the wedding venue as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot. The loved ones have started to arrive, adding to the anticipation. And what a sight it is to see the entire Ambani clan gathered together! Mukesh Ambani, the patriarch, has arrived with his son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka, as well as his daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Baarat Procession Set the Tone for a Vibrant Wedding Celebration
The much-awaited moment is finally here! Anant Ambani has just set off from his family's stunning Antilia residence, bound for the World Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, where his beautiful bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, awaits. And what an entrance he's making! The wedding procession has begun, with Anant's baarat dance and dhol leading the way, filling the air with infectious energy and joy. The excitement is palpable as the groom makes his way to the venue, surrounded by loved ones and the vibrant sounds of celebration.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Bachchans Return to Mumbai for Grand Celebration
The members of Bachchan family are back in Mumbai to attend Anant-Radhika wedding. Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan have just touched down in town to join in the celebrations of grand Ambani wedding.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Visuals of Spectacular Decor Go Viral
Mumbai is buzzing with excitement as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to say their 'I dos' today, July 12. The city is abuzz with anticipation as the who's who of film, politics, sports, and business from around the world will converge on the Jio World Convention Center to witness the union of the year. And what a spectacle it promises to be! The wedding venue is transformed into a breathtakingly beautiful wonderland, with stunning decor that's a feast for the eyes. As the festivities unfold over the next three days, until July 14, this is poised to be the most lavish and unforgettable wedding of the year.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Groom All Set to Leave for Venue
Anant Ambani is all set to reach the wedding venue where he will be tying the knot with love of his life, Radhika Merchant. The family members of groom too have left for the wedding from their plush home Antilia.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis' Home Antilia Gears Up for Big Day
The guests at the Ambani residence are greeted with a grand welcome setup that's nothing short of breathtaking. The visuals from Antilia, the Ambani's stunningly luxurious home, are a testament to the family's penchant for opulence.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Inside Glimpse of Spectacular Wedding Decor
As the big moment approaches, the Jio World Convention Centre is aglow with excitement. Several pictures of the final decor have surfaced online. Judging by the preparations, the wedding is going to be an opulent affair befitting the Ambanis. Every detail seems to be meticulously crafted to create an unforgettable experience.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Kim K, Khloe Enjoy Auto Ride in Mumbai
Kim and Khloe Kardashian are living their best lives in India. The sisters are soaking up the vibrant culture and excitement ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding today. In a fun and adventurous spirit, the reality TV stars were spotted hopping on an auto rickshaw in Mumbai, taking in the sights and sounds of the bustling city. Who knows what other unforgettable experiences they'll have in this beautiful country?
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Rocky Bhai aka Yash arrives in Mumbai, His Suave New Look adds to Toxic Buzz
Yash, the dashing star of KGF, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his beautiful wife Radhika, and fans can't help but notice his fresh new look. The couple is in town to join in the joyous celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Yash's stylish appearance has got his fans buzzing with excitement, and many are speculating that this could be his look for his upcoming movie Toxic.
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Akshay Kumar to Skip Event, Tests Covid-19 Positive; Reports
As celebrities from around the world descend upon Mumbai to join in the extravagance of the Ambani wedding, one A-lister will said to be missing from the guest list. Akshay Kumar, who was eagerly anticipated to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The video above features Akshay performing at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash.
Anant-radhika Wedding Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Back in Mumbai to Be Part of Grand Affair
After a quick visit to London, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back in Mumbai. The couple is back to attend the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The adorable couple was spotted at the airport, looking effortlessly chic in their casual attire. It's lovely to see them back in the city, and we can't wait to see how they glam up for the wedding festivities
Anant-Radhika Wedding Live Updates: Bride-to-be's Most Stunning Looks from the Celebrations
Radhika Merchant is the ultimate fashionista, is her looks from pre-wedding ceremonies are anything to go by. With her impeccable style, she's been serving up major bridal fashion goals. From stunning custom outfits by India's top designers to show-stopping global couture houses, Radhika is the epitome of elegance.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Mahesh Babu's Family Heads to Mumbai for Ambani Etravaganza
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning (July 12) with his lovely wife Namrata Shirodkar and their adorable daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in tow. The charming family is off to Mumbai to join in the joyous celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding ceremony.
Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Calm Down singer Rema arrives in Mumbai
In the latest update, another global icon Rema, famed for Calm Down song, was seen at the Mumbai airport. The singer opted for an all black look as he arrived in Mumbai. He hurriedly got into his car and drove off. The singer is slated to perform at the wedding.
