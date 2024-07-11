Anant-Radhika Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To John Cena, A Star-Studded Affair With Global Icons

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to exchange their vows in a grand, star-studded ceremony on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The who's who of politics, entertainment, and international personalities are expected to attend this high-profile event, which promises to be a spectacle like no other.

Among the prominent guests invited to the wedding are several chief ministers from across the country, including Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, and Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath. Other notable attendees will include Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The wedding will also see a strong presence from the world of entertainment, with reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty, and wrestler-actor John Cena confirmed to attend. Music lovers will be thrilled to know that Luis Fonsi, the singer behind the chart-topping hit Despacito, and Rema, the Nigerian artist behind the viral hit Calm Down, will also be present at the wedding.

In addition to these high-profile guests, the Ambani wedding has also extended invitations to several heads of state and international dignitaries. These include former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, as well as former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Other international dignitaries invited to the wedding include ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, Tanzania President HE Samia Suluhu Hassan, ex-Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz, former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt.

Meanwhile, foodies will be delighted to know that the wedding menu is set to feature a range of delicious chaat items from Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar. The menu, finalised by Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, during a visit to Varanasi last month, is expected to include mouth-watering delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.