Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Family Members Arrive For Haldi Ceremony; Antilia Dazzles With Lights And Decors

Hyderabad: A grand celebration awaits as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gear up to exchange vows in Mumbai on July 12. Following a series of sumptuous pre-wedding festivities, the duo had a Sangeet night on July 14 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex. Now, on July 8, Ambani's Antilia residence is aglow with festivity for the Haldi ceremony, with the arrival of family members and guests to partake in this significant occasion.

Amidst the rituals of 'Grah Shanti' and 'Mandap Muhurat Puja', Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are poised to take part in their Haldi ceremony. A visual circulating on Instagram captures the grandeur of Antilia adorned with lights and decorations in preparation for the ceremonial affair. Draped in yellow ethnic ensembles, Tina Ambani and her daughter-in-law Krishna Shah exuded elegance, while Shloka Ambani's mother arrived at the event in vibrant multi-colour attire. At the same time, Radhika's parents also graced the venue in style.

Reflecting on the couple's Sangeet ceremony held on July 5, it was indeed a star-studded extravaganza. Renowned Hollywood artist Justin Bieber enthralled the audience with his chart-topping melodies, followed by stellar performances from Badshah and Karan Aujla, setting the stage ablaze with their captivating tunes.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and several other luminaries gracing the occasion with their presence.

The wedding menu for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant features a diverse selection of chaats. Nita Ambani, as per a report from a news agency, extended a personal invitation to shop owner Rakesh Keshari after sampling an array of chaats from his shop. It has reportedly been requested that Keshari's team arrange a chaat stall at the event. The menu comprises tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.