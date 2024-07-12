Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Calm Down Singer Rema Charges Rs 25 Crore For Single Song At Grand Event

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot today, July 12, and the celebration is expected to be a star-studded affair, with a slew of international celebrities and renowned performers set to attend. Among the notable names is Nigerian rapper-singer Rema, who has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 25 crore to perform a single track at the grand wedding.

Rema, known for his hit song Calm Down, has already arrived in Mumbai, sending his fans into a frenzy. The singer took to social media to share a story about his arrival, giving his followers a glimpse into his travel arrangements. In the post, Rema is seen boarding a private chartered plane, dressed in an all-black ensemble and sporting a black face mask. The background score features his track Azaman.

Rema is not the only international performer set to take the stage at the wedding. Louis Fonsi, the Puerto Rican singer behind the chart-topping hit Despacito, is also expected to perform. The wedding celebrations have already witnessed performances by some big names, including Justin Bieber, who reportedly charged a staggering Rs 84 crore for his set at the sangeet night. Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla also performed at the event, with Badshah charging Rs 4 crore for his performance.

Earlier, the pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant and Radhika saw performances by global superstars like Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, and Katy Perry. The wedding, scheduled to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), Mumbai, promises to be a night to remember.

The guest list is a who's who of international celebrities, with names like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Peter Diamandis, Jeff Koons, Jay Shetty, John Cena, Mike Tyson, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, John Kerry, Carl Bildt, Stephen Harper, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, among many others, set to attend.