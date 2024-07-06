Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi Kapoor's Beau Shikhar Pahariya Fixes Her Lehenga Before Dance Performance

Hyderabad: The grand sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 5, 2024, has been making waves on social media, with numerous visuals from the wedding festivities being shared by attendees. Among them is Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who posted a series of stunning pictures from the event on her Instagram account.

In the photos, Janhvi can be seen flaunting her dazzling peacock-inspired lehenga, while her sister Khushi Kapoor is captured posing and blushing alongside her rumoured beau Vedang Raina. However, it's the last picture that has garnered the most attention, as it shows Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya adjusting the can-can of her dress, preparing her for her dance performance at the event.

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair, with international singer Justin Bieber lighting up the stage, followed by performances by Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah. The event was attended by a host of Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, and many more.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao, which has received praise from both fans and critics. She is also working on the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan and will be seen portraying an IFS officer in Ulajh. Additionally, she has another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, lined up for release.