Stars from across industries from Aditi Rao Hydari to Sobhita Dhulipala were seen at Anant-Radhika's star-studded wedding reception. Newly-weds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani too made a grand entry at the event. The couple looked stunning in ivory Indian attire at the grand Mangal Utsav event post the wedding. Other celebs spotted at the Ambani bash were Govinda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekha, and Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani and kids Avantika Dasani and Abhimanyu Dasani.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Bride Stuns in First Pictures from Wedding Reception; Opts for Golden Outfit
Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all prepared for their wedding reception or Mangal Utsav on Sunday after a grand wedding on Friday followed by Shubh Aashirwad (Divine Blessings) on Saturday. The Ambani and Merchant families have been working meticulously over the last few days to make this wedding one of the most spectacular occasions of their lives. The wedding ceremony, which was held on Friday July 12 was attended by who's who of the top figures from across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Saturday event along with a plethora of global guests from all walks of life. And now, it is the big day that will finally cap the festivities.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: From Rakul-Jackky, Aditi Rao to Sobhita, Stars Arrive for Ambani Wedding Reception
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Bride Stuns in Dolce and Gabbana Golden Outfit for Wedding Reception
The bride Radhika Merchant's first pictures are finally out. The Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law opted for a golden Dolce and Gabbana outfit for her big day. The outfit was taken from Anamika Khanna's couture collection and was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Radhika's look for the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception screams royalty with exquisite jewellery. Radhika had her hair open and opted for minimal make-up and muted lips.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Deol Brothers Sunny and Bobby Add Swag; Bipasha Basu Joins Hubby Karan Singh Grover for Wedding Reception
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol added to the star-studded affair on Sunday as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. Sunny looked dashing as ever as he arrived in a suit, while Bobby looked almost unrecognisable in white beard and stylish specs. The Animal star opted for a black sherwani as he made a grand entry at the Ambani Mangal Utsav event. Apart from them, Bipasha Basu arrived with her husband Karan Singh Grover looking every bit regal.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Nita Ambani Oozes Grace at Wedding Reception; Addresses Media in Heartfelt Speech
The pillar of Ambani family, Nita Ambani adds grace to the event as she arrives clad in diamond. The groom's mother in her humble address to the media, thanked them for their constant coverage, love and blessings. She then sought forgiveness for any lapses on their part as the family was busy with the wedding functions. Nita then went on to invite them for a special function arranged only for the media personnel present there.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tiger Shroff Arrives in Style; Dad Jackie Brings His Signature Gift at Ambani Wedding Reception
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff marked his presence at the Ambani reception. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star was accompanied by his father veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Tiger looked dashing in an all black velvet suit. On the other hand, Jackie opted for a white blazer paired with black pants. The senior Shroff also brought his signature gift- a plant to the occasion.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Madhur Bhandarkar with Family, Jay Shetty with Wife Radhi Arrives at the Wedding Reception
Stars from different backgrounds now queue up to the grand reception of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani's wedding reception. Joining the Ambani family for the gala are Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar, who arrived with his family, followed by motivational speaker Jay Shetty, who was seen with his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozak too graced the event. Moreover, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree was also spotted at Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Beer Biceps and Khesari Lal Yadav among Early Guests at Ambani Wedding Reception
Celebrities have begun to arrive at the venue. Visuals from the wedding reception entrance show famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beer Biceps, arriving in a black sherwani. Following suit, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav was also spotted at the venue. The star opted for a light coloured sherwani as he posed for the shutterbugs before entering the reception venue.
Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Inside Visuals of Wedding Reception Surface; Guests to Arrive Anytime Soon
The Mumbai skyline is ablaze with lights as the city prepares for the wedding reception of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The grand event, which will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promises to be an unprecedented celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and traditions. In the latest update, videos from the venue have made their way into social media. In the video, one can see mantras and shlokas written on curtains at the entrance, giving an ethnic touch to the event.
