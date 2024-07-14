Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Bride Stuns in First Pictures from Wedding Reception; Opts for Golden Outfit

Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Inside Visuals of Wedding Reception Surface; Guests to Arrive Anytime Soon

The Mumbai skyline is ablaze with lights as the city prepares for the wedding reception of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The grand event, which will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promises to be an unprecedented celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and traditions. In the latest update, videos from the venue have made their way into social media. In the video, one can see mantras and shlokas written on curtains at the entrance, giving an ethnic touch to the event.