Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here's Full Schedule Of Couple's Three-Day Extravaganza

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set for July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding celebrations will span three days, with various themed events.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just around the corner, set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The excitement has been building up since May when a news agency shared a glimpse of the couple's wedding invitation card on social media.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Samuh Vivah' (mass wedding) on July 2nd, where over 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar were married in a grand ceremony. The event was a heartwarming display of generosity, with each bride receiving an array of gold and silver jewellery, including Mangalsutras, wedding rings, nose rings, toe rings, and anklets. Additionally, they were presented with a cheque of Rs 1.01 lakh as their 'streedhan', symbolising their personal assets. The couples also received essential groceries, household items, and appliances to set up their new homes.

As the countdown begins, the wedding schedule has been revealed, promising a three-day extravaganza of celebration and entertainment.

  1. On July 12, the main wedding ceremony, Shubh Vivah, will take place, with guests requested to don traditional Indian attire.
  2. The following day, July 13, will see the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, where guests are invited to wear Indian formal attire.
  3. Finally, on July 14, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception will be held, with an Indian chic theme dress code.

The pre-wedding festivities have already set the tone for a spectacular celebration, with performances by international stars Rihanna and Akon in Jamnagar, and the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Andrea Bocelli on a luxurious cruise. According to sources, the Mumbai wedding is expected to feature performances by Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, with negotiations underway to finalise their appearances.

