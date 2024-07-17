Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Showered with Rose Petals in Jamnagar in Heartwarming Welcome - Watch

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot in Mumbai over the weekend, received a hearty welcome on Wednesday in Jamnagar, Gujarat. As the newlywed couple arrived in the town, the people greeted them with tremendous love and kindness. Several videos going viral online showed the residents of Jamnagar extending a hearty welcome to Anant and Radhika.

In one of the heartwarming videos, people dressed in traditional sarees are seen greeting Radhika and showering the couple with rose petals. The newlyweds appeared to be equally delighted while twinning in pink. Radhika opted for a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta and an ethnic jacket for their first public appearance post the grand wedding on July 12.

Jamnagar has a particular place in Anant and Radhika's lives. The pre-wedding functions took off from here in March 2024. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, where his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and father, Mukesh Ambani, founded their businesses. At one of the pre-wedding events, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar.

"This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she said. Their lavish wedding was held on July 12 and was attended by various Bollywood superstars, global icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian and International politicians.

Following the wedding, the Ambani and Merchant families held a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi among several other dignitaries attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday.