Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Are Now Married! Dreamy Pictures of Their Wedding Inside

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married on Italy's Amalfi Coast after two years of being together. They shared their journey to the venue on Instagram, also featuring Amy's son Andreas. The couple's romance, captured in several images, highlights their joy in being in each other's company.

Hyderabad: Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, after more than two years of being together, tied the knot on the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy on Friday. Ed Westwick shared a string of images on his official Instagram handle from the English wedding. The photos capture the couple's excitement and happiness, and also feature Amy's son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou, along with her future in-laws.

Taking to Instagram, Westwick wrote: "Let’s go get married baby! ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 you’re gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes 👌…Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we ❤️ you" Amy looked stunning in the pictures wearing a white net gown and a statement white headband.

Amy also shared their journey to the wedding venue on Instagram, posting a series of images. One of the first images highlights a romantic moment between Amy and Ed, as they share a kiss with Amy seated on Ed's lap. Adding a playful yet chic touch to her appearance are her 'BRIDE' earrings, which stand out beautifully. The journey also included her son, who contributed to the overall joy and fun during their travels. In another picture, we see Amy and Andreas sharing a sweet moment inside the cockpit, with Andreas donning a polo shirt and cap as he reaches out to her, while Amy looks at him with warmth and love.

Another photo shows Amy enjoying a glass of champagne, her face radiating calmness as her 'BRIDE' earrings shimmer under the light. Her subtle bridal attire suggests a refined elegance, pointing towards an intimate wedding celebration in Amalfi. Accompanying these photos, she wrote in the caption, "Let’s get married baby @edwestwick."

The Gossip Girl actor proposed to Amy on a beautiful bridge in Switzerland, where they later shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Ed on his knees, capturing Amy's surprised reaction with her hand over her mouth. Another photo from that special moment depicted the couple embracing while a few bystanders looked on in delight. Amy's caption for that post read, "Hell yes (followed by a ring emoji)."

Amy earlier revealed that her son Andreas played an essential role in inspiring her and Ed to take this step towards marriage. In an interview with a newswire, she noted that Andreas has known Ed since he was two, establishing a bond between them that has grown over the years. This strong connection is one of the key factors that makes Amy cherish Ed profoundly.

