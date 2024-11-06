'Insecurity is a Huge Part of Being a Star Wife': When Amrita Singh Opened Up About Her Years of Marriage to Saif Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Amrita Singh's journey through life and cinema has been marked by both early success and personal transitions that shaped her career and identity. She began her acting career at just 18, with the release of Betaab in 1983. At that time, she was just starting to navigate the complexities of the film industry. Her debut was a hit, and she went on to become a popular figure, starring in films like Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, Waaris, Dil Aashna Hai, Aaina (1993), and many more. These films cemented her status as one of Bollywood's leading ladies in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Despite the initial success, Amrita was never driven by ambition. She enjoyed her success but understood the transient nature of the industry. In a defining shift in her personal life, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan in 1991. Their relationship, which garnered much media attention due to the age difference—Amrita being 12 years older than Saif—was a significant chapter in her life. While she knew that acting might not be a lifelong pursuit, she decided to prioritize her family after marriage. Even though she transitioned out of the limelight, some of her films like Akayla, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Suryavanshi, Aaina, and Rang were released during her marriage, which lasted until 2004.

Marriage often offers a sense of security, companionship, and shared dreams. However, for Amrita, it also became a time of self-reflection. Amrita, who had just started her second innings, opened up about her married life in a television interview, saying, "I became lazy and complacent after marriage. Someone told me that women have this great urge to nest, and I started looking like a fat ostrich in a nest. I was just happy, living in my la-la land." This sense of complacency, she later realised, had taken a toll on her personal growth.

Despite being married to Saif, whose career was soaring, Amrita never succumbed to the typical pressures of being a star wife. When asked if she felt insecure about her husband being surrounded by beautiful women, she candidly responded, "The insecurity could have been there if I were a conventional or traditional star wife, which I was not. I was a star before I became a star wife. So, I didn’t have that insecurity or feel the need to keep up with the Joneses."

Amrita also shared that the insecurities one might feel as an actor can often be healthy, as they drive creativity and growth. However, being insecure as a star wife, she said, can have detrimental effects on one's mental and emotional well-being. "If you’re an insecure person, you’re not going to be happy being a star wife," she remarked, reflecting on the importance of self-assurance in both personal and professional spheres.

While many would consider a divorce a major life crisis, Amrita revealed that the worst crisis she faced was the death of her mother. Her mother had been her sole pillar of strength, and losing her at a crucial time in her life was a devastating blow. Amrita, who came from a broken home and had no siblings, found herself without any family support after her mother's death. She explained that this loss was far more painful than her separation from Saif.

Regarding her decision to quit acting and prioritise her personal life, Amrita remained resolute. "Not at all," she said when asked if she regretted stepping away from her career. For her, family and personal fulfillment were more important than maintaining a public career.

Amrita and Saif's marriage, which began in 1991, ended in 2004. Together, they have two children—daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Saif remarried Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita chose to remain single, focusing on raising her children and leading a more private life.