AMMA Election 2025: Women Take Charge As Swetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran Win Top Posts

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has, for the first time in 31 years since it was formed, elected women to its highest leadership roles. Actress Swetha Menon will be the new President, and actress Kukku Parameswaran has been elected as the General Secretary. The move is a decisive break from the male-dominated leadership of the organisation.

The election was conducted at the Lulu Marriott Hotel in Kochi, and Swetha Menon won 159 votes, ahead of veteran actor and BJP leader Devan, who got 132 votes.

Parameswaran registered a more comfortable win with 172 votes against Raveendran's 115. In another historic moment, actress Lakshmi Priya won one of the Vice President posts with 139 votes, alongside Jayan Cherthala, who led with 267 votes.

Actress Ansiba Hassan was elected Joint Secretary unopposed, while actor Unni Sivapal took the Treasurer's position with 167 votes. The newly elected Executive Committee also includes Sijoy Varghese, Rony David, Tini Tom, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Vinu Mohan, and Joy Mathew. The women's reserved seats were won by Neena Kurup, Sarayu Mohan, Asha Aravind, and Anjali Nair, bringing the total number of women in the governing body to eight.