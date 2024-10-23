ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Indira Bhaduri Passes Away

Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passed away at the age of 94.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 seconds ago

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passed away on Wednesday. She was 94 years old. As per media portals, Jaya Bachchan's mother was unwell for quite some time and was under the supervision of doctors.

