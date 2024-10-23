Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passed away on Wednesday. She was 94 years old. As per media portals, Jaya Bachchan's mother was unwell for quite some time and was under the supervision of doctors.
Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Indira Bhaduri Passes Away
Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passed away at the age of 94.
Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Indira Bhaduri No More (Photo: Getty images)
