Amitabh Bachchan's Bombay To Goa And Mehmood Starrer Padosan Set For Theatrical Re-Release

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Rajshri Productions has announced the re-release of two classic musical comedies, Padosan and Bombay To Goa, in select theatres. Padosan will return on September 13, 2024, with Bombay To Goa following soon. Both films are iconic comedies in Hindi cinema.

Bombay To Goa And Padosan Set For Theatrical Re-Release
Bombay To Goa And Padosan Set For Theatrical Re-Release (Photo: YouTube)

New Delhi: Popular musical comedies Padosan and Bombay To Goa are set to be re-released in theatres, production house Rajshri Productions announced on Thursday. According to the banner's official Instagram, Padosan will hit the screens once again on September 13 (Friday).

"No more ukhda ukhda mood, as #Padosan is coming back to entertain you in selected @pvrpictures theatres," the caption read, referring to the hit song Mere Samne Wali Khidki from the 1968 film. "Re-releasing on 13th Sept 2024," the poster stated. The production house also said "Bombay To Goa" will be re-release in cinema halls, but didn't mention the date.

"It's time to hop on to the entertainment bus once again as #BombayToGoa re-releases in selected @pvrpictures theatres," Rajshri said in another post. Padosan and Bombay To Goa, both produced by Mehmood and NC Sippy, are regarded among the popular comedies in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop, Padosan starred Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Kishore Kumar, among others. It revolves around a villager named Bhola (Dutt), who falls in love with his new neighbour Bindu (Saira Banu), the modern Indian woman. How Bhola's friends help him woo Bindu away from her music teacher Master Pillai (Mehmood) is the plot of the film.

Bombay To Goa (1972) is directed by S Ramanathan and starred Mehmood, Aruna Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shatrughan Sinha. Mala (Aruna Irani), who witnesses Sharma (Sinha) kill Verma (Manmohan, boards a Goa-bound bus from Bombay to save her life. She meets Ravikumar (Bachchan), who accompanies her on the journey.

"The bus journey is adventurous with the passengers, a totally mixed bunch, from all over India, different religions, cultures, and faiths, all thrown together for this journey. The bus is in the 'control' of driver Rajesh (Anwar Ali), and conductor, Khanna (Mehmood)" read the film's synopsis on Rajshri's website.

