Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Times When Big B Spoke of Gen Z; Revealed His Liking and Struggles with Them

Hyderabad: As Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today, he continues to inspire generations with his remarkable journey through the film industry. Known affectionately as the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, his career spans over five decades, earning him worldwide acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Beyond his illustrious filmography, Bachchan also connects with his fans through his blogs, where he provides a peak into his mind. The octogenarian often expresses his liking for the younger generation, famously dubbed Gen Z.

In one of his blog posts, the legendary actor shared his thoughts on this new generation, expressing admiration for their independence, confidence, and clarity of thought. "This Gen Z is a set by itself—independent, sure, confident, and secure," he wrote, reminiscing about a time when his own generation struggled with even the simplest of tasks, such as tying shoelaces. Bachchan humorously noted how modern footwear has evolved, with shoes that require no laces at all.

His admiration for Gen Z does not stop at their practicality, he acknowledges their ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. "Life is so simple and available with all the options of the world at the drop of the proverbial hat," he says, appreciating the ease with which younger people navigate their lives. Yet, in this digital age, the veteran actor also grapples with a significant cultural shift: the transition from the grandiosity of cinema to the struggles of watching it on mobile screens.

In a light-hearted exchange on the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Bachchan addressed how watching films on mobile devices is now the norm for many. While he understands the appeal of accessibility, he admits to struggling with the habit himself. "I find it difficult to watch on such a small screen; it feels a bit strange," he says, longing for the immersive experience that only a big screen can provide.

He, in the episode, advocated for the cinematic experience, emphasising the hard work of film crews and the magic of watching a story unfold in a theater. Responding cheekily to the contestant, Big B says: "Hum bade parde ke liye bane hai, and there is something truly special about watching a film in the theatres," making the audience nod in affirmation.

Bachchan's nostalgic sentiments also underscore a broader concern, which is also the overwhelming abundance of content available today. He points out that the sheer volume of films, whether on mobile or in theaters, can be perplexing. "When I go to watch a film, I often forget the title a month later," he admits, underlining the challenge of remembering film titles in an age flooded with options.

As he celebrates his 82nd birthday, the Bollywood superstar remains a bridge between generations. His reflections on Gen Z highlight both his admiration and a gentle critique as the actor enjoys a massive fandom across ages.