Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Prabhas, Kajol, Others Shower Birthday Wishes On Legendary Star

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, October 11. The veteran actor continues to reign in the hearts of millions as fans began gathering outside his residence in Mumbai's Jalsa late last night to mark the special day. The streets outside his home have been buzzing with excitement, as fans sang songs, chanted his name, and held up posters as a tribute to the actor's five-decade-long legacy in cinema. Fans and actors took to social media to express their admiration and send their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legend.

One of the first to wish him was Prabhas, Big B's Kalki 2898 AD co-star. Sharing a candid picture of the two, Prabhas expressed his deep respect and gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Bollywood veteran. The pan-India star wrote, "Happy Birthday Amitabh sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Have a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday! (followed by folded hands and red heart emojis)."

Prabhas Showers Birthday Wishes On Amitabh Bachchan (Prabhas' Instagram Story)

Kajol, another leading actor in the film industry, also extended her best wishes. She posted a black-and-white image of Bachchan, alongside a heartfelt message expressing the sentiments of many who look up to him. "Happy Birthday, Amitji! You have been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are!" she wrote, tagging the actor in her post.

Kajol Showers Birthday Wishes On Amitabh Bachchan (Kajol's Instagram Story)

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul was also among the many who shared his admiration for the megastar. Sharing a picture of himself alongside Bachchan, Paul's message conveyed the profound impact the actor has had on him. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads. Fan boy for life and you know it," Paul expressed, representing a generation of actors who have grown up idolizing Big B's work and persona.

Amitabh Bachchan's cinematic journey, which began in the early 1970s, saw a turning point in 1973 with the release of Zanjeer, where he played the now-legendary role of the 'angry young man'. This role not only made him a household name but also redefined the archetype of a Bollywood hero, moving away from the romantic leads of the era to a character of grit and intensity. From there, the hits followed, with unforgettable performances in Deewaar and Sholay (both released in 1975), Don (1978), and Agneepath (1990). His portrayals in these films cemented his status as the undisputed "Shahenshah" of Bollywood.

Even as the decades passed, Bachchan's presence on screen remained just as impactful. In the 2000s, he continued to evolve with roles that showcased his range, from the strict patriarch in Mohabbatein (2000) to the intense yet nuanced gangster in Sarkar (2005), to the loving but sharp-witted grandfather in Piku (2015). His socially relevant role in Pink (2016), where he championed women's rights, reaffirmed that Bachchan remains at the top of his game.

Now, at 82, Amitabh Bachchan remains an irreplaceable figure in the entertainment industry. His unwavering passion for acting, coupled with an incredible work ethic, has allowed him to continue connecting with audiences of all ages. As Bollywood actors and fans continue to celebrate his life and career, it is clear that Bachchan has not only defined what it means to be a great actor, but he has also set a gold standard for professionalism and excellence in the industry.

With his career showing no signs of slowing down, Amitabh Bachchan's legacy continues to inspire and captivate generations, making him an evergreen icon in the world of cinema.