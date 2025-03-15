Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Not Having Grand Holi Celebrations At Home: 'The Festivities Seemed Subdued'

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on Holi celebrations at his home, highlighting how the grandeur of past festivities has diminished over the years. The legendary actor took to his blog to express his reflections on the changing nature of Holi, noting that celebrations have become more intimate and confined to family.

"Reduced to being in the confines of the home and doing the do with family is the norm and was today .. simple, enjoyable within home limits and back to the routines of everyday life," Bachchan wrote, mentioning how the festival, once marked by exuberant gatherings, now feels more reserved.

While Holi remains a festival of joy, colours, and friendship, the actor observed that the atmosphere appeared somewhat subdued this year. "The festivities seemed subdued .. the hilarity and the drum beats and the gaiety of affection and dance on the streets seemed somewhat preoccupied," he noted. However, he stated that the festival was still celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, even if it has taken on a different form in recent times.

Bachchan also reminisced about the grandeur of past Holi celebrations at his residence, which was once an annual spectacle attended by Bollywood celebrities, friends, and well-wishers. "A dear friend sent a message on how he missed the Holi celebrations at our place in the past years .. and how all of that has receded because the privacy and the individuality and the freedom to express the joy and fun has a calling," he wrote.

Reflecting on the impact of technology on celebrations, the actor commented on how social media and instant connectivity have transformed the way people experience and share moments. "Videos that abound now from the smarty go over the entire World at the press of a button and with that goes away that personal feel and touch of the past years. A pity," he wrote.

Bachchan also made an interesting observation about modern communication, humorously referring to smartphones as "handy plast" - a play on words indicating how people remain glued to their devices. "Communication is in the control of the 'handy plast' .. handy plast because it remains on the hand and is plastered continuously .. Haha .. plastered has other connotations, but plastered as in a plaster tape to the hand .. never leaves it .. is what is being said ..," he wrote.

Despite the changing nature of celebrations, Bachchan extended warm wishes to his fans, expressing hope that the "touch" of his words and presence would continue to bring joy and fulfilment to their lives.

On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped up the 16th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. While speculation had been rife about a new host taking over the next season, Bachchan put the rumours to rest by confirming his return to the show.