Amitabh Bachchan Takes to Undersea Tunnel for the 'First Time'; Calls It a 'Marvel' - Watch

Hyderabad: A video of actor Amitabh Bachchan navigating a tunnel on Mumbai's recently opened Coastal Road, which links Marine Drive with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has been shared online on Tuesday. He referred to the tunnel as "a marvel" because it reduces travel time between the two locations by a significant amount. A two-kilometer tunnel connects Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park as opposed to the 10.8-kilometer road.

He used the recently inaugurated underwater tunnel that connects Worli and Marine Drive in the interim. As he underwent the tunnel, his delight was palpable. Taking to his social media handle, the Shahenshah shared a video from inside of his car driving through the tunnel. Along with the video, he wrote: "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!"

In a matter of minutes, the video received over 50,000 views, and numerous comments were left by viewers on the post. Fans of the actor added to his excitement by sharing their own experiences. Reacting tot he video, singer Ila Arun commented: "Fantastic We have also used This tunnel. What an experience."

Earlier, Amitabh was spotted at a cricket stadium, where he had come to support his favourite IPL team. Bachchan is an avid sports fan, as seen by his numerous social media posts expressing his enthusiasm for different sports. He and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also consistently supported the Mumbai Indians during the IPL.

Big B showed up once more on Monday supporting MI during their game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. As Bachchan left the stadium after MI's defeat, he also appeared a little disappointed. The fact that Bachchan uses social media to stay in contact with his admirers by sharing stories from his life is a pleasure for his supporters. On the professional front, Bachchan's will be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.