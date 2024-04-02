Amitabh Bachchan Takes to Undersea Tunnel for the 'First Time'; Calls It a 'Marvel' - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram image)

Amitabh Bachchan displays excitement as he passes through the recently constructed first underwater tunnel connecting Worli to Marine Drive in Mumbai. The actor reportedly took the route to reach the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night to attend the MI vs. RR game.

Hyderabad: A video of actor Amitabh Bachchan navigating a tunnel on Mumbai's recently opened Coastal Road, which links Marine Drive with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has been shared online on Tuesday. He referred to the tunnel as "a marvel" because it reduces travel time between the two locations by a significant amount. A two-kilometer tunnel connects Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park as opposed to the 10.8-kilometer road.

He used the recently inaugurated underwater tunnel that connects Worli and Marine Drive in the interim. As he underwent the tunnel, his delight was palpable. Taking to his social media handle, the Shahenshah shared a video from inside of his car driving through the tunnel. Along with the video, he wrote: "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!"

In a matter of minutes, the video received over 50,000 views, and numerous comments were left by viewers on the post. Fans of the actor added to his excitement by sharing their own experiences. Reacting tot he video, singer Ila Arun commented: "Fantastic We have also used This tunnel. What an experience."

Earlier, Amitabh was spotted at a cricket stadium, where he had come to support his favourite IPL team. Bachchan is an avid sports fan, as seen by his numerous social media posts expressing his enthusiasm for different sports. He and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also consistently supported the Mumbai Indians during the IPL.

Big B showed up once more on Monday supporting MI during their game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. As Bachchan left the stadium after MI's defeat, he also appeared a little disappointed. The fact that Bachchan uses social media to stay in contact with his admirers by sharing stories from his life is a pleasure for his supporters. On the professional front, Bachchan's will be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

Read More

  1. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Risky Stunts with Throwback B/W Picture: No Harness, No VFX
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Denies Undergoing Angioplasty, Puts Ill Health Reports to Rest
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Marks 55 Years in Films with AI-Interpreted Image

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.