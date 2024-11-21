Amitabh Bachchan Slams 'Speculated Untruths' Amid Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce Rumours

Hyderabad: Months of speculation about the Bachchan family, particularly rumours of a potential divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have taken the internet by storm. These rumours, fueled by the couple arriving separately at the Ambani wedding, were met with dignified silence from the family. However, on Thursday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan indirectly addressed these claims in a cryptic yet powerful blog post.

The veteran actor began his note by emphasising the importance of courage, sincerity, and conviction in life. He stated, "It takes immense courage conviction and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .." Bachchan then explained his reasons for maintaining his family's privacy, saying, "I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me." Addressing the rumours directly, he called them "speculated untruths, without verifications."

Highlighting the dangers of unverified reports, Bachchan expressed his disappointment with media practices that thrive on speculation. "Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society .. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark .."

The Vettaiyan actor criticised how the question mark is often employed as a tool to spread suspicion while protecting the writer from accountability. He stated, "Write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats."

Ending his post with a mix of frustration and humour, Bachchan added, "Fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over, how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands." He concluded his message with a laughter emoji, highlighting the lack of conscience in such actions.

This marks one of the rare occasions when Amitabh Bachchan has alluded to public speculation, offering a strong rebuke to unverified reports while reiterating the importance of privacy and truth.

On a brighter note, Bachchan expressed pride in his son Abhishek, whose upcoming collaboration with Shoojit Sircar, set for release on November 22, has been receiving positive early reviews.