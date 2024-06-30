Amitabh Bachchan Skips Watching India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final to Avoid Jinx; Reveals He Had Tears

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan was one of the many celebrities who congratulated Team India after they defeated South Africa on Saturday to win the second ICC T20 World Cup. However, in a blog, the actor revealed not watching the game. Amitabh revealed the reason for skipping the T20 World Cup Final 2024 between India and South Africa on his blog early on Sunday morning.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP 2024," Amitabh wrote on his blog, adding, "the anticipation, feeling, and anxiety are all gone and done. The TV was not seen, and when I do, we lose! Just the tears that match the team's tears penetrate the brain. Nothing more."

Prior to posting on his blog, Big B took to X (previously Twitter), and wrote: ""T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds .. WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द जय हिन्द जय हिन्द 🇮🇳". Talking about the game, South Africa had not started well in the run chase of 177 runs. It ended up with just 169/8 despite the team's counterattack against India. India turned victorious by 7 runs in the suspenseful game.

On the professional front, Senior Bachchan is currently hogging the limelight for his portrayal of Ashwatthama in the recently released film Kalki 2898 AD. Based in the year 2898 AD, the post-apocalyptic movie draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures. The sic-fi film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

The movie, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is a futuristic sci-fi extravaganza with mythology as inspiration. The movie has cameos of Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda. Prior to the film's June 27 release, the makers planned a major event in Mumbai. At the event, Amitabh talked about his experience working on the movie and his feelings after reading the script. He also gave credit to Nag Ashwin, the film's director, for developing such a brilliant idea.