Big B Extends Wishes On Mahashivratri 2025; Shares Hilarious Post on 'Why Tesla Might Not Come to India'

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent out his wishes to his followers and fans. The 82-year-old screen icon is an avid social media user. Big B makes his presence felt on several platforms. His social media posts go viral for their relativity, wit, and humour or the reflection of his thoughts that fans and followers find amazing. The superstar hardly misses the opportunity to wish his fans followers on festivals and did the same for Mahashivratri 2025. Also, his hilarious post on 'Why Tesla won't come to India' has left netizens amused.

Big B Extends Mahashivratri Wishes

Big B took to his blog half past midnight to extend Mahashivratri wishes. The actor shared a message on his blog: “Om Namah Shivaya, Om Namah Shivaya Om Namah Shivaya, Maha Shivratri .. Shubh kamnaayein (Best Wishes!)”.

Big B Extends Wishes On Mahashivratri 2025 (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blog screen grab)

For unversed, Mahashivratri marks the wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati. It also celebrates Shiva’s divine dance, the Tandava. The festival represents overcoming darkness and ignorance.

Here's Why Big B Thinks Tesla Won't Come to India

Amitabh shared a fun video on Instagram about a man driving a solar-powered bike. The seven-seater can travel 200 km and was made using scrap material for a cost of Rs 8,000-10,000. The actor jokingly captioned it, "TESLA decided not to come to India after seeing this."

Sr Bachchan's Busy Schedule

Big B spoke about how his week began with a hectic schedule. The actor expressed his concern about missing blog updates, which causes him anxiety. He also mentioned his adventurous day. "The day has been adventurous .. and after an adventure , another and another .. nothing of any intense value but adventurous all the same," he wrote.

Upcoming Projects

Amitabh also gave a sneak peek into his future projects. He mentioned meeting with well-known makers and discussing upcoming ideas. While nothing is finalised, he promised fans more details will come soon. Meanwhile, the actor has Kalki 2, Brahmastra 2, Section 84, Aankhen 2, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and more in his kitty.