Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Who Influenced Him to Be 'Angry Young Man', and It's Not Salim-Javed

Amitabh Bachchan shares a nostalgic story on Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealing how he was transformed into the 'angry young man' of Bollywood.

Published : 2 hours ago

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan

Hyderabad: Ahead of his 82nd birthday on Friday, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartwarming and humorous anecdote about his transformation into the 'angry young man' persona of Indian cinema. Known for his compelling performances that resonate across generations, Big B's rise to stardom is often attributed to the iconic character archetype crafted by the renowned screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bachchan himself, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, along with his son Junaid, joined him as guests. Amidst the playful banter, Amitabh recalled a childhood incident that marked the inception of his fiery image. He reminisced about a time when he was bullied and beaten by friends, returning home in tears to his mother, Teji Bachchan.

Teji, a passionate social activist, saw her son's distress and advised him to stand up for himself. "Go back and beat them up," she urged, empowering him to face his problems. Amitabh took her words to heart, returning to confront his bullies with newfound determination. As he recounted this story, Aamir remarked, "That was the birth of the angry young man," which sent Big B into laughter.

The episode also showcased Aamir's admiration for Bachchan, as he presented him with a copy of his wedding invitation card, humorously declaring himself the actor's biggest fan. With a career that spans decades and an enduring legacy, the Bollywood legend continues to capture hearts, embodying the spirit of the 'angry young man' persona that defined an era of Indian cinema.

