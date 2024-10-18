Amitabh Bachchan Regrets Never Having Opportunity to Work With THIS Legendary Diva

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan is celebrated as the Star of the Millennium in the Indian film industry. The actor has a fan following that spans generations. At 82, he continues to light up the screen with his unmatched charisma. Directors and actors eagerly seek the chance to work with him, but despite his illustrious career spanning over five decades, Big B regrets not having had the opportunity to collaborate with a legendary yesteryear diva.

During a candid conversation on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh spoke about the profound impact Meena Kumari had on him. He specifically mentioned the iconic song Na jaao saiyaan from the 1962 classic Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, where Meena Kumari's grace captivated audiences.

Regretting the missed opportunity to work with Meena Kumari, the screen icon said, "I never got the chance to work with Meena Kumari ji. In that song, her ability to sit quietly and convey deep emotion was truly magical.” He highlighted the beauty of long shots in cinema at that time, contrasting it with today’s rapid filming techniques. “Back then, every scene had a certain depth," he noted, reflecting on the artistry that defined an era.

Amitabh's admiration for leading ladies of bygone era didn't stop with Meena Kumari. He also praised Waheeda Rehman, describing a particular close-up in the song from Pyaasa that exemplified her brilliance. "What a beautiful shot it was! It took several takes to capture her emotion perfectly," he reminisced. Vidya Balan expressed her envy, wishing she could have been a part of that golden era, to which Kartik humorously added that he would also love the opportunity.

Previously, Amitabh spoke fondly of Sharmila Tagore on the show, recalling her as a trailblazer in the industry. He described her as an actress who was "ahead of her time" and "brutally honest." During a memorable moment on the show, he recounted how Sharmila would assert her opinions to directors when she felt a scene needed change. "If she didn’t feel right about something, she would say so unequivocally," he had explained.

The episode featuring Amitabh Bachchan with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan airs on Sony TV on October 18.