Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Risky Stunts with Throwback B/W Picture: No Harness, No VFX

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cinema go hand-in-hand. The actor has been associated with the Hindi film industry from time immemorial. He began his career with black and white film titled Saat Hindustani and since then has never looked back. Back in the day, there were no body doubles or sophisticated special effects to aid performers in executing an action scene comfortably and safely. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a snippet from those days, remembering how, unlike now, action scenes were performed without any safety net.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood remembers risking his life to film action scenes in his most recent Instagram post. He posted a black-and-white still from one of his films, showing him leaping off a cliff. "...taking off from a 30 foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky .. Those were the days my friend," Bachchan wrote, sharing the photo.

As soon as the actor shared the picture, his devoted followers praised him for being a committed celebrity in the comments section. A user, just minutes after he recounted his story of working in the past, wrote: "You were and will always be the best forever Amitji." Another fan commented: "Right sir ....that why we called you .... actual Action Hero .... Salute."

For the unversed, the senior Bachchan made his acting debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969, and it has been more than 5 decades since then. The mahanayak, who has appeared in more than 200 films and held important roles in several of them, has done action flicks such as Don, Zanjeer, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, and more.

He last costarred opposite Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the action film Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, last year. In addition to preparing for his upcoming Tamil debut film with Vettaiyan opposite Rajinikanth, he is now filming his bilingual flick Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.