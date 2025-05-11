Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Father In Stirring Tribute To Army: 'Hai Chita Ki Raakh Kar Me, Maangti Sindoor Duniya'

Hyderabad: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on social media in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, delivering an emotional tribute to Indian armed forces. Bachchan, who had been called out for having remained silent after 26 tourists were killed by the Pakistan sponsored terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday - a highly emotional tribute. Borrowing poetic lines from his father, the esteemed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the veteran actor mourned the dead and praised the military's rapid response in what is referred to as Operation Sindoor.

In a brutal retelling, Bachchan told the story a survivor who had been on holiday. Bachchan described how the couple had been dragged out of their rooms, with the husband being stripped of his clothes and shot in front of the pleading wife. He quoted the terrorist who told the wife, "Tumhe nahi marenge, tum jaake Modi ko batana" ("We won't kill you, go and tell Modi"). While Bachchan did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, he made a reference to him.

"Hai Chita ki raakh kar me, maangti sindoor duniya," he wrote, which translates to: "There are ashes of the funeral pyre in hand, and the world asks for vermilion." He then praised the strikes made by the Indian armed forces on May 7 targeting multiple terror hotspots located across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At the post's conclusion, Bachchan talked about his father's provoking lines from Agneepath, "Tu na thamega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na jhukega kabhi. Kar shapath! Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!"

