ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Praises His 'Brutally Honest' Leading Lady Sharmila Tagore in Viral Video

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

A throwback video from Kaun Banega Crorepati shows Amitabh Bachchan praising Sharmila Tagore for her candidness. Big B recounts her straightforwardness with directors, noting her stance often proved right, despite her admitting that, "the director is the boss."

A throwback video from Kaun Banega Crorepati shows Amitabh Bachchan praising Sharmila Tagore for her candidness. Big B recounts her straightforwardness with directors, noting her stance often proved right, despite her admitting that, "the director is the boss."
Amitabh Bachchan Praises His 'Brutally Honest' Leading Lady Sharmila Tagore in Viral Video (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A throwback video featuring screen icon Amitabh Bachchan and yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore has been circulating on social media lately. This clip, from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, showcases Big B heaping praises on Sharmila Tagore, describing her as an actress far ahead of her time, though with a stubborn streak.

In the video, Sharmila Tagore, accompanied by her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, is seen on the 'hot seat'. Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his experiences working with her, highlighting her candidness. He remarks that Sharmila Tagore was always forthright about her views, especially if she felt a scene could be improved. He says, "I have worked with her in many films. And I'm not saying this just because she is sitting here with us but, if she doesn't like a dialogue or a scene, she tells her opinion with brutal honesty."

Amitabh Bachchan goes on to recall how Sharmila Tagore would directly tell directors, "What you're asking me to do, I won't do it, if I don't feel it's right." He adds that many directors initially resisted her suggestions, but ultimately, her input was accepted. He reflects, "When we used to see the final output, we used to feel that what she was saying was indeed right." Sharmila Tagore, in turn, admitted, "But, I realised later that it wasn't always right on my part to do that. Director is the boss."

Their collaborative work includes memorable films like Chupke Chupke, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Besharam, Viruddh, and Faraar. Amitabh Bachchan concludes with admiration, "She was brutally honest, and ahead of her time."

Read More

  1. 'Who Knows Whether the Old Was Gold?' Amitabh Bachchan Reflects Post Sholay Special Screening in Mumbai
  2. Got a Problem With That?: Amitabh Bachchan Addresses Questions About Working at 81
  3. People don't let me forget: Sharmila Tagore on famous bikini shoot

Hyderabad: A throwback video featuring screen icon Amitabh Bachchan and yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore has been circulating on social media lately. This clip, from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, showcases Big B heaping praises on Sharmila Tagore, describing her as an actress far ahead of her time, though with a stubborn streak.

In the video, Sharmila Tagore, accompanied by her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, is seen on the 'hot seat'. Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his experiences working with her, highlighting her candidness. He remarks that Sharmila Tagore was always forthright about her views, especially if she felt a scene could be improved. He says, "I have worked with her in many films. And I'm not saying this just because she is sitting here with us but, if she doesn't like a dialogue or a scene, she tells her opinion with brutal honesty."

Amitabh Bachchan goes on to recall how Sharmila Tagore would directly tell directors, "What you're asking me to do, I won't do it, if I don't feel it's right." He adds that many directors initially resisted her suggestions, but ultimately, her input was accepted. He reflects, "When we used to see the final output, we used to feel that what she was saying was indeed right." Sharmila Tagore, in turn, admitted, "But, I realised later that it wasn't always right on my part to do that. Director is the boss."

Their collaborative work includes memorable films like Chupke Chupke, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Besharam, Viruddh, and Faraar. Amitabh Bachchan concludes with admiration, "She was brutally honest, and ahead of her time."

Read More

  1. 'Who Knows Whether the Old Was Gold?' Amitabh Bachchan Reflects Post Sholay Special Screening in Mumbai
  2. Got a Problem With That?: Amitabh Bachchan Addresses Questions About Working at 81
  3. People don't let me forget: Sharmila Tagore on famous bikini shoot

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHARMILA TAGORE ON KBCBIG B SHARMILA TAGORE VIRAL VIDEOAMITABH BACHCHAN ON SHARMILA TAGORE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.