Amitabh Bachchan Praises His 'Brutally Honest' Leading Lady Sharmila Tagore in Viral Video

Hyderabad: A throwback video featuring screen icon Amitabh Bachchan and yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore has been circulating on social media lately. This clip, from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, showcases Big B heaping praises on Sharmila Tagore, describing her as an actress far ahead of her time, though with a stubborn streak.

In the video, Sharmila Tagore, accompanied by her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, is seen on the 'hot seat'. Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his experiences working with her, highlighting her candidness. He remarks that Sharmila Tagore was always forthright about her views, especially if she felt a scene could be improved. He says, "I have worked with her in many films. And I'm not saying this just because she is sitting here with us but, if she doesn't like a dialogue or a scene, she tells her opinion with brutal honesty."

Amitabh Bachchan goes on to recall how Sharmila Tagore would directly tell directors, "What you're asking me to do, I won't do it, if I don't feel it's right." He adds that many directors initially resisted her suggestions, but ultimately, her input was accepted. He reflects, "When we used to see the final output, we used to feel that what she was saying was indeed right." Sharmila Tagore, in turn, admitted, "But, I realised later that it wasn't always right on my part to do that. Director is the boss."

Their collaborative work includes memorable films like Chupke Chupke, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Besharam, Viruddh, and Faraar. Amitabh Bachchan concludes with admiration, "She was brutally honest, and ahead of her time."