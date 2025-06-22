Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek's 'Rare Quality' In Choosing Challenging Films After Kaalidhar Laapata Trailer

Hyderabad: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to show his respect for his son Abhishek Bachchan by praising his boldness to play all sorts of roles and dedication to his craft, most recently after the trailer for Abhishek's new film Kaalidhar Laapata dropped. The veteran actor posted moving messages on his own blog and on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting not only his pride as a father, but reverence as an artist.

In a late-night blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of Abhishek and praised the younger Bachchan's ability to take on complex and unconventional roles throughout his career. "Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication. He has ever delivered the character to perfection. His choice of films and roles has guided him to try something different," wrote the 82-year-old icon.

Referencing a line penned by the celebrated poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', Amitabh quoted: "Success comes to those who dare and act." He elaborated that Abhishek had indeed "dared" to act, not just on screen, but in life. "Abhishek has ever done that. He has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him… My admiration to my inheritor, my son."

Amitabh also quoted his own father, the revered poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, to emphasise the true meaning of legacy: "Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge; jo mere uttaradhikari honge woh mere bete honge." ("My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors. They who are my inheritors, shall be my sons.")

After the trailer for Abhishek's new film Kaalidhar Laapata dropped online, Amitabh also took to X to lend his support. "My prayers Abhishek… your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them… and succeed… a very rare quality. Love and blessings."

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek Bachchan as a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and betrayal. When he overhears plans by his family to abandon him at the Kumbh Mela, he vanishes on his own terms. He then crosses paths with Ballu, a street-smart 8-year-old, and what begins as coincidence evolves into an emotional journey of rediscovery. The film premieres on ZEE5 on July 4.