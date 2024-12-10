Amitabh Bachchan Opens up about Love Marriages in His Family Amidst Abhishek-Aishwarya's Separation Rumours

Hyderabad: In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on love marriages, drawing from his own family's experiences. The conversation started when contestant Ashutosh Singh, a software developer from Vadodara, Gujarat, revealed that his parents had not spoken to him for five years because he opted for a love marriage.

Amitabh responded with empathy, saying, "I hope that after watching today's episode, your parents will talk to you again, and you can have the conversation you've been longing for." He then shared his family's experiences with love marriages, highlighting how they have broken societal barriers.

Amitabh explained, "Hum hai Uttar Pradesh ke, par chale gaye Bengal. Hamare bhai saab jo hai woh Sindhi parivaar main pahunch gaye, hamari beti Punjabi parivaar mein aur bitwa, aap toh jaante hai… Mangalore" (I am from Uttar Pradesh but went to Bengal, my brother is married into a Sindhu family, my daughter got married into a Punjabi family and my son, you already know, Mangalore).

He quoted his father, saying, "Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar ke laaye hai sabko" (We have brought one daughter-in-law from every part of the country). This conversation comes when rumours of trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's married life have been circulating. The speculations rose after the two arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding separately. Despite the speculations, the two have maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

Recently, in a rare public outing, the couple was seen together at a starry event. Pictures from the party went viral on the internet after producer Anu Ranjan shared them on her social media handle. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 after eating for some time. They were blessed with a baby girl in 2011 after 4 years of their wedding.