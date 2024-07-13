ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda Grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

author img

By ANI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event marked the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, characterised by grandeur and emotional moments. Both Bachchan and Nanda chose traditional attire for the auspicious occasion, adding to the event's splendour.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad's ceremony.
Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday (ANI)

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad's ceremony. Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entries amidst esteemed guests. The entry of Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, set the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle Anil Ambani and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur. Radhika Merchant's entry also stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth. She continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her Vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage. Adorned with heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds and emeralds, Radhika's ensemble epitomised elegance and cultural richness. The wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business and politics, featuring luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others. The grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception is on July 14.

Read more: Shah Rukh Makes Stylish Entry With Wife, Daughter at Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony of Anant-Radhika

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad's ceremony. Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion. The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entries amidst esteemed guests. The entry of Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, set the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle Anil Ambani and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur. Radhika Merchant's entry also stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth. She continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her Vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage. Adorned with heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds and emeralds, Radhika's ensemble epitomised elegance and cultural richness. The wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business and politics, featuring luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others. The grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception is on July 14.

Read more: Shah Rukh Makes Stylish Entry With Wife, Daughter at Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony of Anant-Radhika

TAGGED:

ANANT AMBANI RADHIKA MERCHANTSHUBH AASHIRWAD CEREMONYAMITABH BACHCHAN NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.