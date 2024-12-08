Amitabh Bachchan Launches Scathing Attack at 'Imbecile Fakes' Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya Separation Rumours

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to express his frustration over the ongoing speculation over his son Abhishek Bachchan's separation. In a strongly-worded blog post and an X post, Big B slammed those who spread false information and speculate about the personal lives of others.

The veteran actor's outburst comes amidst rumours of his son Abhishek Bachchan's separation from his wife Aishwarya Rai. The rumours have been circulating for months, with some reports suggesting that Aishwarya has been living separately from the Bachchan family.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "There is no shortage of fools and dim-witted people in this world; They try to hide their own misdeeds by writing about others." He further added, "Idiots and those with limited brain - never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecile fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half-witted deficiencies."

The actor also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to post a cryptic message, "T 5216 - People, who find their own meaning in every word, hide the misfortune of their personal life." This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has spoken out against unverified truths. Earlier, he had posted a simple "Chup (quiet)" with an angry emoji, leaving netizens wondering about the reason behind the post.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya's separation have been fuelled by various incidents, including Abhishek's alleged involvememt with actor Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie Dasvi. However, despite the rumours, Aishwarya has been spotted attending family events, including the premier of The Archies, which marked the debut of Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter together. Despite the divorce speculation, the couple has maintained a dignified silence over the matter.