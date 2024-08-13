ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Kicks off KBC 16 with Moving Gratitude Speech; Dedicates New Season to His Fans - Watch

Hyderabad: Last year, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan bid an emotional farewell to the renowned quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, depending on popular demand, the megastar has returned to host the new season of KBC. The 16th season debuted Monday at 9 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television with Big B's sentimental speech thanking his fans for their unwavering support all these years.

As Amitabh arrived at the KBC set, the studio audience erupted in applause for the iconic actor-host. Amitabh then took his seat and began his welcome speech in Hindi, looking at the camera. He said, "Today is the beginning of a new season. But I'm a little short on words today. And that's because no words can express my thanks for your love and affection."

"I can't find the words to express my gratitude for your prayers, which resurrected Kaun Banega Crorepati, brightened this stage once more, reunited a family, and allowed me to be among you. I salute this country's people for KBC's resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth (namaste to the camera). This stage, this game, and this season are all yours. To show my appreciation for your affection, I will make an extra effort this season. And I believe you'll continue to reassure me by holding my hand," Amitabh said, as the studio audience applauded, smiled, and teared up.

In another video, Amitabh was also seen turning around his chair to tease the studio audience sitting behind him, claiming that they often complain that he never looks at them. The response from an audience member made everyone burst into laughing, adding lighter moments to the show. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its first season in 2000, with the exception of the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.