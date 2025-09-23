ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Wife Jaya's Height On KBC 17, Audience Bursts Into Laughter

The moment unfolded when contestant Asha Dhiryan, whom Bachchan warmly introduced as an "adbhut mahila", asked him to say something in praise of his wife. Responding with humour, the actor said, "Deviji humare byaah ko 52 years hogaye hain, baavan saal tak unhone humko jhela iss zyaada tareef kya ho sakti hai. (It has been 52 years since our marriage; she tolerated me for 52 years, what greater praise can there be than this.)" The audiences were left in splits as Bachchan himself chuckled at his witty remark.

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan once again entertained the audience on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The veteran actor cracked a lighthearted joke about his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, leaving both the audience in laughter.

Asha then went on to share details of her own love story, explaining how her husband had fallen in love with her at first sight and persistently followed her with marriage proposals. She recalled an incident where she had complained to one of her short-statured friends, who tried scolding him.

Bachchan quickly connected with the anecdote and used it as an opportunity to pull Jaya Bachchan's leg once again. He said, "Saari baatein humko aapki bahot acchi lagi, pyaari lagi par ek baat joh aapne boli na ke meri friend itti si thi aur upar dekh kar mere husband ko dhamka rahi thi, woh humare liye koi nayi baat nahi hai. (I liked everything you said. But you said that a short friend of yours looking up to threaten your husband, that's nothing new to me.)" The subtle reference to his wife's height left everyone in splits, with the audience instantly realising whom he was talking about.

On the movie front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, as well as in Rajinikanth's Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan. While he has yet to officially announce his upcoming films, buzz suggests that he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bachchan continues to enthral audiences as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.