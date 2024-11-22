Amitabh Hails Abhishek Bachchan as His Successor with String of Raving Reviews of I Want to Talk

Hyderabad: Bollywood's legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed overwhelming pride and admiration for his son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the newly released film I Want To Talk. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, follows a father and daughter as their lives take an unexpected turn following a medical diagnosis.
Amitabh, known for his deep emotional connection with his family, took to social media and his blog to shower praises on his son's remarkable performance.
magical is the IN word .. my love blessings and more ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024
मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !!
Abhishek मेरे बेटे ;; मेरे उत्तराधिकारी ;; ❤️ https://t.co/ZvvPiFbxWz
On Friday morning, Amitabh shared his excitement with fans, calling Abhishek's portrayal in I Want To Talk "magical" and a testament to his son's dedication and growth as an actor. "Magical is the IN word... my love, blessings and more," Amitabh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding his heartfelt message: "My sons will not be my successors just because they are my sons; those who will be my successors will be my sons!! Abhishek my son; my successor."
T 5199(i) - My pride !!! Truly stupendous !!!https://t.co/iQVJncvUhH pic.twitter.com/kWlDZPgn6Z— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2024
Abhishek the BEST .. LOVE YOU https://t.co/CcG6OMZZoz— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024
In addition to his X posts, Amitabh reposted several glowing reviews from fans and industry members praising Abhishek's performance. One fan shared their appreciation for Abhishek's natural portrayal, saying, "It feels like Abhishek Bachchan is not acting. He is so natural that he is the character. Like father, like son. In this movie, I don't know but he might be remembered forever for this movie." Amitabh reposted this message with the caption, "There is no doubt in whatever I reposted below."
T 5201 - 👇🏽👇🏽नीचे जो भी repost किया, उसमें कोई भी संदेह नहीं— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024
It feels like Abhishek Bachchan is not acting. He is so natural that he is the character. I might not be explaining it right but he is so so so good.— Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) November 21, 2024
Like Father.. like son. In this movie, I don’t know but he might be remembered forever for this movie @SrBachchan ji pic.twitter.com/1waHDg8ClS
i saw " i want to talk" by shoojit.
such a nice heartfelt film.
shoojit excels in these films -- plus he has abhishek and a fantastic set of actors -- do see if you can....<="" p>— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) November 21, 2024
The story has to be heard. The silence has so many messages.— Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) November 21, 2024
Can’t wait to watch the movie @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan ji pic.twitter.com/7h4iufUjlP
These kind of movie doesn’t come every year.— Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) November 21, 2024
Do watch it with the family.
Well done @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/CjWTF7GMfP
Abhishek's versatility and consistency have been a point of admiration for many, including the megastar himself. The Shehshaah of Bollywood reposted a series of X posts on his handle, a few of which have been shared below.
A story that needs to be heard, a performance that can't be missed! Just 1 day to go for I Want to Talk! 🎥✨ @juniorbachchan #1DayToGo #IWantToTalk pic.twitter.com/cBTaD72Nql— Sanjay Patodiya #ABFAKOLKATA (@sanjay_patodiya) November 21, 2024
Versatility is the word .. absolute and incredible https://t.co/HGFTyD5nid— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024
अद्भुत है ये ! मेरी बात याद रखियेगा https://t.co/kYE4EeiTPN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024
On his blog, Amitabh expressed a deep sense of pride, writing, "I smile today and with pride and great emotion for the Son and my Abhishek for his work... assiduous, tremendous joy." He also reflected on the importance of being authentic and different in the industry, stating that such uniqueness fosters respect and connects with people. "YOU SHALL BE... ABHISHEK... BECAUSE OF WHO YOU ARE AND WHO YOU HAVE BEEN," he wrote, honouring his son's continuous evolution as an actor.
t's truly remarkable to witness the evolution of Abhishek's performances across various projects. He has consistently surpassed expectations, demonstrating his exceptional talent and resilience. Abhishek has shown that he can rise above challenges, #IWTT is another masterstroke. https://t.co/tlfafO0vSI— ✪ 𝘼𝙂 (@AnthonyGoveas) November 21, 2024
mark my words ladies and gentlemen #AbhishekBachchan is going to make you speechless not because he can't talk but by his finest performance @juniorbachchan at his best... Don't miss to watch the masterpiece of #shoojitsircar #IWantToTalk in cinemas releasing tomorrow 22nd Nov pic.twitter.com/4SjW99fMiw— Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) November 21, 2024
Amitabh also shared another post in support of the film, writing, "Versatility is the word... absolute and incredible." As the movie hits cinemas, it faces competition from the Hollywood musical Wicked.
Read More