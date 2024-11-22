Amitabh Hails Abhishek Bachchan as His Successor with String of Raving Reviews of I Want to Talk

Hyderabad: Bollywood's legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed overwhelming pride and admiration for his son Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the newly released film I Want To Talk. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, follows a father and daughter as their lives take an unexpected turn following a medical diagnosis.

Amitabh, known for his deep emotional connection with his family, took to social media and his blog to shower praises on his son's remarkable performance.

On Friday morning, Amitabh shared his excitement with fans, calling Abhishek's portrayal in I Want To Talk "magical" and a testament to his son's dedication and growth as an actor. "Magical is the IN word... my love, blessings and more," Amitabh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding his heartfelt message: "My sons will not be my successors just because they are my sons; those who will be my successors will be my sons!! Abhishek my son; my successor."

In addition to his X posts, Amitabh reposted several glowing reviews from fans and industry members praising Abhishek's performance. One fan shared their appreciation for Abhishek's natural portrayal, saying, "It feels like Abhishek Bachchan is not acting. He is so natural that he is the character. Like father, like son. In this movie, I don't know but he might be remembered forever for this movie." Amitabh reposted this message with the caption, "There is no doubt in whatever I reposted below."

Abhishek's versatility and consistency have been a point of admiration for many, including the megastar himself. The Shehshaah of Bollywood reposted a series of X posts on his handle, a few of which have been shared below.

On his blog, Amitabh expressed a deep sense of pride, writing, "I smile today and with pride and great emotion for the Son and my Abhishek for his work... assiduous, tremendous joy." He also reflected on the importance of being authentic and different in the industry, stating that such uniqueness fosters respect and connects with people. "YOU SHALL BE... ABHISHEK... BECAUSE OF WHO YOU ARE AND WHO YOU HAVE BEEN," he wrote, honouring his son's continuous evolution as an actor.

Amitabh also shared another post in support of the film, writing, "Versatility is the word... absolute and incredible." As the movie hits cinemas, it faces competition from the Hollywood musical Wicked.