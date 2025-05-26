Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Rise As The World's 4th Largest Economy, Salutes Agniveers

Hyderabad: India has overtaken Japan and has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. This economic jump has brought joy to every corner of the country and a sense of national pride throughout the nation. One of the many voices expressing delight at this success is Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who expressed his joy on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared a powerful message alongside a picture collage of India's Agniveers. In his post, he wrote, "Agniveer Zindabad. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!! Jai Hind."

In another tweet, Bachchan shared specific details about India's economic standing. He wrote, "T 5390(ii) - Jai Hind! India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India .. and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become the 3rd largest .. United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India : approx $ 4 trillion."

The actor further elaborated on his thoughts in a blog post, celebrating the historic moment: "and as I said on the X .. we become the 4th largest economy in the World, beating Japan .. (man dancing emoji).. and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World !!"

He added, "What an incredible achievement for a country that became Independent just 75 yrs + ago ..How many other nations that got Independent 75 yrs back, have attained this kind of achievement."

Bachchan also dedicated a segment of his message to the Agniveers, the young soldiers serving in the Indian military under the Agnipath scheme: "..and what of the AgniVeers .. the young fighters that fought to protect us during this recent attack on our land ..The Agniveers are young, dynamic fighters serving under India’s Agnipath scheme. Trained with discipline and patriotism, they embody courage and commitment."

He continued, "These soldiers serve for four years, gaining vital military experience. Agniveers represent a bold step in modernising India’s defence forces with youth, energy, and nationalistic spirit at their core. I salute them for facing the enemy with courage and valour."

Confirming the economic milestone, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India has officially surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy, with a GDP valued at approximately $4 trillion. Only the United States, China, and Germany now stand ahead of India on the global economic leaderboard.