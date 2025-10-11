ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar Praise His Legacy, Others Shower Love on Angry Young Man

Hyderabad: The Angry Young Man of Hindi cinema turns 83. Celebrities and fans have showered Amitabh Bachchan with well wishes on his special day. In order to remain relevant in the digital age, the veteran star is constantly reinventing himself. This is one of the reasons why he is admired by younger actors and filmmakers, while the older generation remains in awe of him. Celebrities have posted heartfelt messages on social media, including Prabhas and Farhan Akhtar.

Prabhas took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his Kalki 2898 AD co-star. He wrote, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday." In the film, Prabhas was seen as Bhairava, while Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama. The blockbuster is all set for a sequel, and fans are excited to see both actors together again.

Prabhas extends birthday wishes to Big B (Photo: Prabhas IG)

Farhan Akhtar also shared a sweet wish for Big B, along with a picture with Amitabh and his father Javed Akhtar from the sets of KBC. He wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience itself is more valuable than any amount one can hope to win on the show. Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love."