Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar Praise His Legacy, Others Shower Love on Angry Young Man
From Prabhas to Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan receives warm wishes on as he turns 83 today.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Angry Young Man of Hindi cinema turns 83. Celebrities and fans have showered Amitabh Bachchan with well wishes on his special day. In order to remain relevant in the digital age, the veteran star is constantly reinventing himself. This is one of the reasons why he is admired by younger actors and filmmakers, while the older generation remains in awe of him. Celebrities have posted heartfelt messages on social media, including Prabhas and Farhan Akhtar.
Prabhas took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his Kalki 2898 AD co-star. He wrote, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday." In the film, Prabhas was seen as Bhairava, while Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama. The blockbuster is all set for a sequel, and fans are excited to see both actors together again.
Farhan Akhtar also shared a sweet wish for Big B, along with a picture with Amitabh and his father Javed Akhtar from the sets of KBC. He wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience itself is more valuable than any amount one can hope to win on the show. Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love."
Shatrughan Sinha shared multiple posts on X wishing his friend a happy birthday. Sharing their pictures together, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody @SrBachchan." In another post, he added, "You certainly deserve all the success. We the nation need you, want you & wish you a healthy long life. Stay forever young and abundantly blessed."
Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody @SrBachchan. https://t.co/3NwDIkyggQ pic.twitter.com/c6ZoRgN45b— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 11, 2025
Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji also shared a heartfelt birthday post for Big B. He wrote, "Happy bday to the half-turn of Deewar, simmering of Shakti, hesitation of Main Azad Hoon, slurring of Amar Akbar Anthony, swag of Don, eyes of Nishabd, helplessness of Khakee, anger of Namak Haram, loneliness of Mili, quipping of Sholay, silence of Sarkar & stubbornness of Alaap."
Happy bday to the half-turn of Deewar, simmering of Shakti, hesitation of Main Azad Hoon, slurring of Amar Akbar Anthony, swag of Don, eyes of Nishabd, helplessness of Khakee, anger of Namak Haram, loneliness of Mili, quipping of Sholay, silence of Sarkar & stubbornness of Alaap.— Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) October 10, 2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Big B on X too. She wrote, "Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with continued good health, happiness, and many more inspirational years for us all. I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with Amitabh ji since 1984 when we both became first-time Members of the Indian Parliament. It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence in the Kolkata International Film Festival. Many Happy Returns of the Day, Amitabh ji!"
Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 11, 2025
As always, fans gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his birthday.
At 83, Big B continues to rock the film world. He has several projects in the pipeline. He is expected in sequels like Brahmastra 2 and Kalki 2, while films like Cocktail 2 are yet to be officially announced.
He was last seen in two pan-India films, Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.
