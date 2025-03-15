Kalki 2: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Returns With A Bigger Role, Filming Starts In May

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been impatiently expecting updates on the highly anticipated sequel. The latest reports suggest that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2, with shooting set to commence in May 2025.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first part of Kalki 2898 AD combined Indian mythology with futuristic sci-fi narrative, which captivated viewers with its visual splendour with storytelling. With the main leads being Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film turned out to be a blockbuster at the global box office, with earnings of Rs 1,180 crore. The film concluded on a gripping cliffhanger that had fans speculating about the sequel.

Now, according to reports, Kalki 2 will offer Amitabh Bachchan a significantly larger role. Having wrapped up Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the veteran actor is expected to begin filming in May. His character, Ashwatthama, with the sequel exploring more about the relation with Prabhas' Bhairava/Karna and Deepika Padukone's Sumathi, is apparently going to have lengthy scenes in the film. The focus of the new film would be on protecting Sumathi's unborn child, and that's one of the critical elements for ensuing in the Kalki saga.

Nag Ashwin is also set to introduce new story elements, including an unexplored realm called Flux Lands and a tribe known as the Nomens. While the team had already completed a 30-day shoot last year, major action sequences remain to be filmed. A massive set has been constructed near Hyderabad to accommodate these high-intensity battle scenes.

With a far greater production scale than the initial film, Kalki 2 will showcase grand action sequences, intense confrontations, and a deeper exploration of the mythological and sci-fi elements. It is one of the much-awaited Indian sequels, whereby the film is expected to lead to an epic clash involving Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and Supreme Commander Yaskin. Fans can expect an action-packed cinematic experience when the sequel finally makes its way to the big screen.