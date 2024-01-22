Loading...

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia- Ranbir, Chiranjeevi, others leave for Ayodhya for Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Ahead of the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony, a score of Bollywood personalities including Big B, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others were seen at the airport leaving for Ayodhya.

Ahead of the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony, a score of famous personalities from different film industries including Big B, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi and others were seen at the airport leaving for Ayodhya.

Hyderabad: The momentous day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is finally here. This long-awaited occasion has sparked tremendous excitement, and the celebrations are set to be lavish and memorable with the presence of numerous high-profile individuals and dignitaries. Several members of the entertainment industry have already left for the function. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others were observed at the airport in ethnic clothing as they prepared to depart for this renowned event.

Amitabh Bachchan and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan were sighted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday as they prepared to head off to Ayodhya together. Amitabh was spotted wearing a white kurta, a beige half jacket, a grey scarf and trainers. He also had a book in his hand.

Bollywood's one of the most favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Monday, January 22, as they prepared to depart for Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event. Both chose exquisite ethnic attires for the event. Ranbir opted for a white dhoti-kurta, a cream shawl, and brown shoes. Alia looked stunning in a turquoise saree teamed with a blue shawl and heels. She wore minimal makeup and arranged her hair in a bun, accentuating the look with striking earrings.

The couple met filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and grey blazer. The trio posed for the paparazzi before entering the airport. Moreover, actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the airport. He was dressed in all white, and had his signature pot plant in his hands. South star Chiranjeevi was also spotted leaving for Ayodhya from Hyderabad airport. He was seen wearing a silk cream traditional attire.

Talking about the grand event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Pran Pratishtha rites, which will begin at Ayodhya's temple at 12.20 p.m. and end by 1 p.m. As of now, the deity of Lord Ram has been placed within the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The 51-inch-tall, 1.5-tonne statue depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus carved from the same stone.

