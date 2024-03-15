Amitabh Bachchan Admitted to Hospital, Sends Cheers to Majhi Mumbai amid Health Scare Reports

Hyderabad: Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The 81-year-old superstar was hospitalised for a clot in his leg, contrary to reports suggesting he underwent angioplasty on his heart. More details awaited.

While fans await update on his health, Big B, known for his active presence on social media, recently took to X platform to share his excitement for Majhi Mumbai reaching the final of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - T10 league. Expressing confidence in Majhi Mumbai's victory, Big B tweeted, "T 4950 - Keep your eyes wide open, listen carefully, Majhi Mumbai will be victorious, mark my words. @ispl_t10 @majhimumbai_ispl."

In a heartfelt blog post, Big B expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans, stating, "Forever grateful for your prayers and love... Forever grateful for the warmth of your affection... Forever grateful for your enduring support... More love to come."

Bachchan recently attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the prolific actor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He will next appear in the film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, set to hit theaters on May 9, 2024. Additionally, he has filmed for Rajinikanth's upcoming project, Vettaiyan