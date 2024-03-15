Amitabh Bachchan Admitted to Hospital, Sends Cheers to Majhi Mumbai amid Health Scare Reports

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Amitabh Bachchan Admitted Hospital in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, in Mumbai. The official statement from authorities is awaited. Meanwhile, the actor sends cheers to Majhi Mumbai for Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final.

Hyderabad: Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The 81-year-old superstar was hospitalised for a clot in his leg, contrary to reports suggesting he underwent angioplasty on his heart. More details awaited.

While fans await update on his health, Big B, known for his active presence on social media, recently took to X platform to share his excitement for Majhi Mumbai reaching the final of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - T10 league. Expressing confidence in Majhi Mumbai's victory, Big B tweeted, "T 4950 - Keep your eyes wide open, listen carefully, Majhi Mumbai will be victorious, mark my words. @ispl_t10 @majhimumbai_ispl."

In a heartfelt blog post, Big B expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans, stating, "Forever grateful for your prayers and love... Forever grateful for the warmth of your affection... Forever grateful for your enduring support... More love to come."

Bachchan recently attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the prolific actor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline. He will next appear in the film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, set to hit theaters on May 9, 2024. Additionally, he has filmed for Rajinikanth's upcoming project, Vettaiyan

Read More

  1. 'Well Said, Sir': Big B Praises Jaishankar's Remarks on India's Relations with Neighbours
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Marks 55 Years in Films with AI-Interpreted Image
  3. Jaya Bachchan Declares Rs 1,578 Cr Joint Assets with Spouse; 17 Cars, Rs 130 Cr Bank Balance
Last Updated :9 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.