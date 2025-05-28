Amid Spirit Fallout, Deepika Padukone Talks About Being Truthful: 'Stand By Decisions That Really Give Me A Lot Of Peace'

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone had explained how she deals with difficult times both in life and on set, in the midst of all the speculations and controversy over her sudden exit from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit. She was speaking with an International magazine at an event in Stockholm, and shared with the publication how she keeps herself grounded in the face of stressful and conflicting moments.

"I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic," she said, adding, "Whenever I'm faced with complicated situations or difficult situations… I think being able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium."

Deepika, who is a new mom in B-town, also reflected on the support she received from a brand she worked with while pregnant. She said the team's care and understanding made her feel deeply appreciated, and she will cherish that memory. Though the actor made no direct reference to any specific controversy, her remarks come at a time when filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly directed at her.

Vanga expressed frustration over an unnamed actor allegedly disclosing the story of Spirit, a film from which Deepika was recently replaced by Triptii Dimri.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vanga wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are…"

The director continued, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it." Though Vanga didn't name anyone, the timing and context have led many to believe his comments were aimed at Deepika, particularly after she exited the project.