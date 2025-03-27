Amid Openai's Ghibli Art Fest, Check Out Top 5 Studio Ghibli Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Hyderabad: OpenAI's newest creation GPT-4o has started a creative trend on the internet. The new image generation capabilities introduced into ChatGPT have spurred a massive swelling of AI-generated art with users playing around with the different styles. One trend that has captured the attention of social media is the "Ghibli fest," as fans take images and transform them into the unique hand-drawn look of Studio Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli, the flagship studio of Japanese animation, has helped shape animated storytelling since 1985. With iconic filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata at the controls, the studio has made some of cinema's most popular animated films. Now, as Ghibli-style AI art spreads like wildfire on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), it is a great time to look back at some of Studio Ghibli's best works.

Here is the list of the top five films of Studio Ghibli ranked by Tomatometer score that have left their permanent impact on audiences and filmmakers.

1. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) – The Tale of the Princess Kaguya has claimed the coveted first spot with 100 percent score on Tomatometer. It is directed by Isao Takahata. This visually stunning work of art was inspired by the Japanese folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, which chronicles the life of a tiny nymph found within the confines of a bamboo stalk who then grows into a beautiful woman. The critics and audiences alike loved this film for its lovely watercolour animation, its rich narrative, and its ability to evoke emotion from the viewer. With a perfect 100 percent Tomatometer score, the film speaks of Takahata's ability to tell a great story for the ages and, ultimately, the artistic prowess of Ghibli as a whole.

2. Only Yesterday (1991) – Another Isao Takahata classic, Only Yesterday, also boasts a rare 100 pc rating. Unlike much of the imaginative storytelling of its Ghibli peers, Only Yesterday offers a poignant and grounded approach to self-discovery. The film revolves around a 27-year-old office worker taking a trip to the countryside who ponders about her childhood and questions her life choices. While the film was released in 1991, it did not see a U.S. release until 2016 making it a long-awaited hidden treasure among all Ghibli films. Its reflective quality and maturity as a story, really make it a highlight in the Ghibli canon.

3. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989) - Hayao Miyazaki's Kiki's Delivery Service is a feel-good movie about a young witch named Kiki who moves to a coastal town to find her future. With her talking cat, Jiji, Kiki begins a delivery service and slowly learns important lessons about life. With a 98 pc Tomatometer score, the film's stunning animation, sweet story, and a main character you can relate to has made it a true Ghibli classic for all ages and all fans.

4. Grave of the Fireflies (1988) - One of the most devastating war films ever produced, Grave of the Fireflies is at times unbearably sad, but is such a beautifully constructed film. Directed by Isao Takahata, it is about a teenage boy and his little sister trying to survive in Japan during WWII. With a 100 pc Tomatometer score, you truly need to watch this film for both its emotional weight and anti-war message.

5. Spirited Away (2001) - An international sensation, Spirited Away is one of Hayao Miyazaki's best-known artistic offerings. The story follows Chihiro, a 10-year-old who enters a mystical spirit world while moving to a new house to save her parents. To do so, she must find her way through a magical bathhouse that is ruled by Yubaba, an ever-complicated witch. Spirited Away has a Tomatometer score of 96 PC and has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and is still the only film from Ghibli to win this award.

Read More