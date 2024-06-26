ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Kalki 2898 AD Storm, Makers Of Prabhas' The Raja Saab All Set To Deliver 'Thunderbolts'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

As fans eagerly await the release of Prabhas' mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, excitement builds with updates on his upcoming project, Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, this horror romantic drama is progressing with its musical sittings.

Prabhas' film The Raja Saab (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, fans are in for a treat with another exciting update about the actor's upcoming project, Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, this horror romantic drama is poised to intensify the thrill for the fans of Prabhas.

Recent updates suggest that the musical sittings for Raja Saab are progressing smoothly. A sneak peek was shared by the makers, featuring director Maruthi and music director Thaman engaged in a discussion, set against the backdrop of a picturesque tourist destination. The accompanying background score hinted at the electrifying musical experience that the duo is planning to unleash. Fans can expect more updates on the film's music soon.

The update on the musical sittings was shared on the official X handle of Raja Saab. The caption of the post read, "#TheRajaSaab Musical Sittings is on a roll! Our @DirectorMaruthi & @MusicThaman will deliver the thunderbolts!"

Raja Saab, which has been generating buzz since its announcement, also stars Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles. Bankrolled by People Media Factory, the film is slated for release early next year.

As the anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD builds up, this update on Raja Saab adds to the growing excitement surrounding Prabhas' projects. Both films are expected to showcase different aspects of Prabhas' acting prowess, with Kalki 2898 AD exploring a mythological sci-fi narrative and Raja Saab delving into the realms of horror and romance.

