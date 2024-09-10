Amid Hema Committee Controversy, Demand Grows for Release of Report on Telugu Film Industry

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report revealing troubling conditions in Kerala's film industry, demands are intensifying for the disclosure of a similar report concerning Tollywood. Two years ago, the Telangana government commissioned a high-level committee to investigate sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions within the Telugu film industry. Despite the report being submitted on June 1, 2022, it remains undisclosed, and its recommendations unimplemented.

The committee's findings expose a systemic issue of harassment and discrimination faced by women, including actresses, lyricists, and junior artists. According to the report, women often encounter indecent language, unsafe working hours, and lack of transport and accommodation facilities. Many are subjected to humiliating experiences in recording studios and on film sets, and are reportedly denied opportunities if they speak out against such treatment.

Talking about the issues, the representatives of the Telugu Cinema Artists' Association said that those who are not registered in their association are sexually exploited depending on the coordinators. "They call women in the name of movies, TV and YouTube channels and hold auditions in the absence of any woman supervisor. Auditions are not even recorded," said a member in the report.

Additionally, the report highlights the exploitation faced by those not affiliated with film industry associations. These individuals are reportedly coerced into compromising situations under the guise of auditions and job opportunities. It also emphasizes that the industry's lack of regulated working hours and inadequate facilities further exacerbate the challenges faced by women.

Most of the issues stem from low female representation in associations. The reason behind the limited representation in industry associations is due to high membership fees. For the record, the Cinematography Association has only 2 women members out of 400 members. The Production Executives Association: 1 out of 580 members; the Costumers Union: 20 out of 500 members; Telugu Film Directors Association: 25 out of 1200 members, and Writers Association has 75 female members out of 1500 members.

The committee recommended several measures to address these issues, including enhancing security and protection for women, establishing a helpline for complaints, and creating internal committees within industry unions to handle harassment cases. It also called for improved infrastructure at filming locations and the implementation of labor laws.

Some recommendations are as follows:

Enhanced Security: Ensure the safety and protection of women in the film and TV industries with involvement from the government, women and child welfare, labour, and police departments.

Complaint Helpline: Establish a police-run helpline for addressing women's complaints.

Internal Committees: Create internal committees within the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and industry unions to investigate harassment complaints.

Increase Women's Representation: Improve women's representation in industry unions.

Streamline Coordinator System: Regulate the role of coordinators to prevent exploitation.

Public Auditions: Conduct auditions in public settings to ensure transparency.

Improved Facilities: Provide adequate toilets, changing rooms, and transport facilities at filming locations.

Implement Labour and Women's Laws: Ensure adherence to labour laws and women's rights regulations.

As public outcry grows, there is increasing pressure on the Telangana government to release the report and take necessary actions to address the pervasive issues within Tollywood. The industry's response to these revelations and recommendations remains a crucial step towards ensuring a safer and more equitable working environment.