Amid Flood Of Me Too Allegations In Mollywood, Mohanlal To Meet Media Today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): With more allegations of sexual misconduct by male artists against actresses in the Mollywood surfacing, the former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and prominent actor Mohanlal is expected to address the media on Saturday. This would be the actor's first reaction after the allegations hit public. Mohanlal along with other office bearers resigned from the governing body of the organisation on Tuesday.

According to representatives of the Kerala Cricket Association, Mohanlal is scheduled to meet the media at 12 pm today following the logo-releasing ceremony of the Kerala Cricket League at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Saturday and is set to participate in three events in the state capital.

After the Kerala government made the findings of the Hema Committee which looked into the problems faced by the female artists in the industry public, several female artists have spoken out about the sexual misconduct faced by them. The Kerala Police has initiated investigations into the complaints received. The flood of allegations against leading personalities including those in the governing body had put AMMA in a crisis following which a decision was taken to dissolve the entire governing body following an online meeting.