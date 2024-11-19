ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Feud With Dhanush, Nayanthara Makes First Public Appearance With Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins - Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were seen with their twins amid a feud with Dhanush, heading for a vacation to celebrate Nayanthara's 40th birthday.

Amid Feud With Dhanush, Nayanthara Makes First Public Appearance With Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins - Watch
Amid Feud With Dhanush, Nayanthara Makes First Public Appearance With Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins (Photo: Promotional Still)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, accompanied by their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The couple appeared relaxed as they headed out of the city, possibly for a birthday getaway, as hinted by Vignesh's Instagram Story.

Nayanthara, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a dark shawl, and Vignesh, in a white T-shirt and tan shorts, carried their twins who wore matching outfits. The couple smiled at the paparazzi, with Vignesh seen playfully distracting one of the children.

Vignesh later shared glimpses of their destination, including a flower-filled room and birthday decorations for Nayanthara, who turned 40 on November 18. Despite recent controversy, the couple seemed unfazed as they embraced family time.

This outing marks Nayanthara and Vignesh's first public appearance since the actor addressed her ongoing legal dispute with Dhanush in an open letter. In her note, she alleged that Dhanush, who produced the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, had demanded Rs 10 crore for a three-second clip used in the Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, released on her birthday. She also accused him of holding a two-year grudge against the couple.

While Dhanush has not publicly commented, his legal team claimed his actions were justified. His father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, refrained from speaking about the controversy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh's airport appearance reflects their focus on personal celebrations rather than public disputes.

READ MORE

  1. Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairytale': Past Relationships to Almost Quitting Films, Shocking Revelations from the Actor's Life
  2. Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairy Tale' X Review: Netizens Share Mixed Feelings on Actor's Netflix Documentary
  3. Rakkayie Title Teaser out on Nayanthara's Birthday, Sickle-wielding Lady Superstar Unleashes Wrath

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, accompanied by their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The couple appeared relaxed as they headed out of the city, possibly for a birthday getaway, as hinted by Vignesh's Instagram Story.

Nayanthara, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a dark shawl, and Vignesh, in a white T-shirt and tan shorts, carried their twins who wore matching outfits. The couple smiled at the paparazzi, with Vignesh seen playfully distracting one of the children.

Vignesh later shared glimpses of their destination, including a flower-filled room and birthday decorations for Nayanthara, who turned 40 on November 18. Despite recent controversy, the couple seemed unfazed as they embraced family time.

This outing marks Nayanthara and Vignesh's first public appearance since the actor addressed her ongoing legal dispute with Dhanush in an open letter. In her note, she alleged that Dhanush, who produced the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, had demanded Rs 10 crore for a three-second clip used in the Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, released on her birthday. She also accused him of holding a two-year grudge against the couple.

While Dhanush has not publicly commented, his legal team claimed his actions were justified. His father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, refrained from speaking about the controversy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh's airport appearance reflects their focus on personal celebrations rather than public disputes.

READ MORE

  1. Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairytale': Past Relationships to Almost Quitting Films, Shocking Revelations from the Actor's Life
  2. Nayanthara 'Beyond the Fairy Tale' X Review: Netizens Share Mixed Feelings on Actor's Netflix Documentary
  3. Rakkayie Title Teaser out on Nayanthara's Birthday, Sickle-wielding Lady Superstar Unleashes Wrath

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAYANTHARA AT MUMBAI AIRPORTNAYANTHARA DHANUSHNAYANTHARA DHANUSH CONTROVERSYNAYANTHARA BIRTHDAYNAYANTHARA WITH VIGNESH AND TWINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.