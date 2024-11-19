Amid Feud With Dhanush, Nayanthara Makes First Public Appearance With Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, accompanied by their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The couple appeared relaxed as they headed out of the city, possibly for a birthday getaway, as hinted by Vignesh's Instagram Story.

Nayanthara, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a dark shawl, and Vignesh, in a white T-shirt and tan shorts, carried their twins who wore matching outfits. The couple smiled at the paparazzi, with Vignesh seen playfully distracting one of the children.

Vignesh later shared glimpses of their destination, including a flower-filled room and birthday decorations for Nayanthara, who turned 40 on November 18. Despite recent controversy, the couple seemed unfazed as they embraced family time.

This outing marks Nayanthara and Vignesh's first public appearance since the actor addressed her ongoing legal dispute with Dhanush in an open letter. In her note, she alleged that Dhanush, who produced the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, had demanded Rs 10 crore for a three-second clip used in the Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, released on her birthday. She also accused him of holding a two-year grudge against the couple.

While Dhanush has not publicly commented, his legal team claimed his actions were justified. His father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, refrained from speaking about the controversy. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh's airport appearance reflects their focus on personal celebrations rather than public disputes.