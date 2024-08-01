ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid Split Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Radiates Positivity as She Returns from New York Holiday - Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya after a New York trip, arriving early Thursday morning. Despite separation rumours, she was seen cheerful and engaging positively with paparazzi and airport staff, which reassured fans about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya spotted at Mumbai airport (Video grab)

Hyderabad: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines as she returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after spending some time in New York. They arrived at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, and a local photographer shared their arrival video on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya spotted at Mumbai airport (ANI)
  • Separation Rumours Intensify

There has been growing speculation about trouble in Aishwarya's marriage with actor Abhishek Bachchan. At a recent wedding event, Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from Abhishek, who was accompanied by his family members, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. This separation led to increased rumours of a possible split between the couple.

  • Clarification on Social Media Misunderstandings

Rumours were further fuelled when Abhishek liked a post about divorce cases. However, it turned out that the post featured a quote from Dr. Zirak Marker, a close friend of Aishwarya, which clarified the situation.

  • Aishwarya's Positive Public Appearance

Despite the swirling rumours, Aishwarya appeared cheerful and upbeat when she returned to Mumbai. She engaged positively with the paparazzi, greeted them warmly, and even took selfies with the airport staff, displaying her humility and grace. Her friendly interactions, including saying "God bless" to the staff and "thank you" to the paparazzi, won praise from the public.

  • Fans' Relief and Optimism

Aishwarya's happy and composed demeanor has brought some relief to fans who have been concerned about the couple. It seems to reassure them that all might still be well between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

