Amid Death Threats From Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Will Salman Khan Continue With Sikandar Shoot?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been tightened following the assassination of his close friend and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique on October 12, 2024. Siddique was killed by three assailants, sparking concerns about Khan's safety, especially with ongoing threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite these threats, Khan remains resolute in continuing the shoot for his upcoming action film Sikandar, with additional security protocols now in place to ensure safety on set.

Khan, who has been under Y-plus security for some time, has had even more personnel added to his protection. According to recent reports, eight to ten more armed police officers have joined his security detail. The Mumbai Police have also established a command centre at Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, where AI-driven surveillance cameras have been installed to monitor any suspicious activity. To further prevent unauthorised access, barricades have been set up around his residence, restricting fans from taking selfies or gathering in large numbers. Additionally, similar security measures have been enforced at his Panvel farmhouse, safeguarding him across all locations.

According to a news portal, Khan, despite the increased threats, will continue shooting for Sikandar, with extra security measures in place. Despite these heightened security concerns, Khan is pressing ahead with filming Sikandar. Sources close to the production confirmed that while there have been minor adjustments to the shooting schedule, the team remains committed to completing the project on time. The shoot, originally expected to finish by November or December, may extend into January 2025 due to the revised timeline.

Khan's decision to attend Baba Siddique's funeral briefly sparked rumours that his schedule might face significant delays, but his manager has clarified that the actor's commitments will continue as planned. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release, with Khan focused on balancing security concerns while ensuring the film stays on track.