Amid Chatter Around Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun's Romantic Pic with Wife Sneha from Europe Holiday Storms the Internet

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has been making waves in the news lately for a variety of reasons. Firstly, there's much buzz surrounding his eagerly awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Secondly, amidst all the speculation about Pushpa 2 and reported fallout with director Sukumar, fans are captivated by the actor's holiday snapshots with his family. Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, recently shared a heartwarming picture from their vacation in Norway, Europe.

In the photo from their Norwegian holiday, Allu Sneha Reddy posted a lovely moment where Allu Arjun is kissing her, while their daughter Arha playfully photobombs them. The Allu family has been enjoying their time in Norway, exploring various tourist spots and dining at local restaurants. They are expected to return soon, after which Allu Arjun will resume shooting for Pushpa: The Rule.

On July 24, Sneha delighted fans with another adorable picture from Norway, featuring herself, Allu Arjun, and their daughter Arha. She affectionately referred to him as the 'calm to my chaos', while Arha struck a playful pose in the background. Soon after the photo was shared, it received love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet, and numerous fans.

Recently, there were reports of a fallout between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, which allegedly prompted the actor to take a break with his family. There were even rumors that he trimmed his hair as a mark of protest. However, the Pushpa team clarified that all was well between them.

Director Sukumar, meanwhile, traveled to the US to spend time with his family and plans to resume work on Pushpa 2 later this month. The filmmakers aim to wrap up the movie by the end of August.

Initially slated for release on August 15, Pushpa: The Rule was postponed due to production delays. The new release date is now set for December 6. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is reportedly teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for an upcoming project. He also has an eagerly anticipated film with KGF director Prashanth Neel in the pipeline.