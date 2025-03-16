Amid AR Rahman's Health Scare, Saira Urges Media Not to Call Her Ex-wife: 'Not Officially Divorced'

Hyderabad: In the midst of A. R. Rahman's recent health crisis, his estranged wife, Saira Rahman, has requested privacy and clarified that they are still legally married, urging people not to refer to her as his "ex-wife." Rahman is recovering after a recent hospitalisation due to dehydration. He was initially admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

His health scare began after he complained of discomfort following his return from London, leading to a medical check-up and subsequent treatment. In a public message shared on Sunday, Saira, through a voice note, wished Rahman a speedy recovery. "I wish him a speedy recovery," she said, expressing relief that his angiography revealed no serious health issues.

"By the grace of Allah, he is fine now, he has nothing," she continued, referencing Rahman's chest pain and the medical procedures he underwent. Saira also opened up about her equation with the music icon as the public and the media refer to her as his ex-wife. She reminded people that while they had separated due to Saira's health issues, they were not officially divorced yet.

"I want to tell all of you that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife," Saira said, asking the media not to call her his 'ex-wife.' Saira's message also included an appeal directed toward Rahman's family and well-wishers to make sure that during the healing process, he gets all the love and support he needs. "Please don't stress him too much, and take care of him," she said, offering her continued prayers for his well-being.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 29 years, announced their separation in November 2024 after significant emotional strain in their relationship. They have three children together: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.