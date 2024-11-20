ETV Bharat / entertainment

Amid AR Rahman's Divorce Announcement, His Band Member Mohini Dey Reveals Separation from Husband Mark Hartsuch

Bassist Mohini Dey announced her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch amid the AR Rahman divorce news.

AR Rahman's Band Member Mohini Dey Announces Separation
AR Rahman's Band Member Mohini Dey Announces Separation
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Hyderabad: Bassist Mohini Dey, who has gained prominence for her work with composer AR Rahman, has announced her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement comes just hours after Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, shared their separation.

In the heartfelt post, Mohini and Mark shared that their decision to part ways was mutual, emphasising that both parties are still on amicable terms. "We remain great friends," Mohini stated, adding that their separation was due to differing desires in life, which they felt was best resolved through mutual understanding. The couple also assured followers that their professional collaborations would continue, including ongoing projects such as MaMoGi and Mohini Dey's music group.

The 29-year-old Kolkata-based bassist, who has performed with Rahman in over 40 global shows, expressed gratitude for the support she and Mark had received. However, she requested that their decision be respected without judgment, urging fans and the media to be mindful of their privacy in this difficult hour.

Mohini's professional journey has seen significant success, including the release of her self-titled debut album in August 2023. Known for her exceptional bass skills, she has become a key figure in the global music scene, especially through her association with Rahman's troupe.

In her statement, Mohini also extended a message of love to the world, reaffirming that despite their personal separation, the couple's bond remained respectful and supportive. The announcement follows AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce announcement, both of which have captured public attention.

