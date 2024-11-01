Video Showing Conversation Of American Pop Star Selena Gomez With Indian Fan Takes Social Media By Storm

Hyderabad: In today’s digital age, where cultural exchanges often happen in unexpected ways, a recent video featuring American pop star Selena Gomez and an Indian fan has taken social media by storm. The clip, which has gone viral, showcases a curious interaction that has left many viewers divided.

The video begins with an Indian man enthusiastically taking a selfie with Selena Gomez, a renowned singer and actress. After the quick snapshot, he makes an unusual request, asking her to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” a traditional Hindu slogan that translates to "Victory to Lord Ram." This phrase is commonly used among devotees to express their reverence.

Gomez, seemingly taken aback by the request, responds politely, “Aww, thank you, honey,” without engaging further. The encounter, initially shared by Pallav Paliwal, a paparazzo handle on Instagram, quickly gained traction online, especially after Mr. Paliwal noted that this interaction occurred during Diwali festivities. However, keen-eyed netizens quickly pointed out that Gomez was actually wearing an outfit from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, leading to some speculation about the video's authenticity.

The reactions to this clip have been largely negative, with many expressing feelings of embarrassment over the man’s request. Comments flooded in across various platforms, particularly on X, where users voiced their discomfort. Phrases like “levels of embarrassment I couldn't believe” and “I am embarrassed on his behalf” encapsulated the sentiments of those watching.

One Instagram user articulated a common sentiment: “Our religion doesn't need unnecessary foreign validation. Stop embarrassing yourself and us along with you.” Many echoed this thought, arguing that India’s cultural identity should stand strong without seeking approval from outsiders.

As the video spread from Instagram to other social media sites, it amassed millions of views and significant engagement. Mr Paliwal's original post alone has attracted nearly 20,000 likes, yet the overarching tone remains one of dismay. Comments like “Most pathetic thing I’ve seen all year” and “What kind of incurable inferiority complex is this?!” reflect the strong feelings evoked by the encounter.